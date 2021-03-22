Waterloo home severely damaged after Sunday barbecue turns into blustering fire

WATERLOO — Windy conditions caused an unattended Sunday barbecue in rural Waterloo to transform into a blustering fire, officials said.

The fire started in the garage at 4137 George Dr. in Waterloo shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday, according to fire officials. It soon spread to the nearby camper, car and house, causing the attic to catch fire and ceiling to collapse. None of the home occupants or pets were injured in the fire, said Waterloo Fire Rescue Capt. Ryan Mahood. Deputies from Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office also responded.

The contents of the home appear to be completely damaged, Mahood said. The home occupants are unable to stay in the residence, and they declined housing help from the American Red Cross.

Wind gusts Sunday reached up to 40 mph in Waterloo, according to the National Weather Service. Mahood said the winds were an "extreme hindrance" to efforts to contain the fire, which took firefighters nearly two hours. Waterloo Fire Rescue was able to prevent the fire from reaching a gazebo and nearby houses.