Waterloo man arrested for drugs that were found during 2018 murder investigation

052118jr-gable-homicide-1

Investigators returned to a home at 639 Gable St. on Monday, May 21, 2018, that was the scene of a May 19 shooting that killed 33-year-old Gregory Walker of Waterloo.

 JEFF REINITZ

WATERLOO — Police have arrested a Waterloo man whose home was the scene of an unsolved homicide from 2018.

Davon Demetrius Caldwell, 26, was arrested Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and violation of the drug tax stamp act. Bond was set at $50,000.

According to court records, Caldwell lived at a Gable Street home in May 2018 when assailants entered the house, and 33-year-old Gregory Kent Walker Jr., a friend of Caldwell's mother, was shot and killed.

No one has been arrested in Walker’s death, but during the investigation police found 1.6 kilograms of marijuana in sealed bags in the basement, $15,000 in cash and a .25-caliber handgun under a mattress.

Caldwell’s fingerprints were found on the packaging, according to court records.

According to Courier archives, Caldwell was injured in a shooting outside an after-hours club in the 1600 block of Sycamore Street around 4:35 a.m. on May 19, 2018. He was taken to a hospital and treated.

People are also reading…

Walker was shot at the Gable Street home around 5:15 a.m., less than an hour later.

Family members said Walker was asleep at the home and had planned to referee a basketball game in Des Moines the following day. Friends had suggested he drive down the night before, but Walker decided to stay the night in Waterloo so he could be with his children, family members said.

