Waterloo man arrested for threatening woman with a gun in argument over gas debt

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly threatening to kill a woman over a gasoline debt.

Waterloo police arrested Montreal Rendell Young, 22, on charges of assault while displaying a weapon, first-degree harassment and carrying a weapon while intoxicated. Bond was set at $5,000.

According to court records, Young allegedly owed a woman $10 for a ride she had given him. Around 5:40 p.m. Sunday, the woman saw Young in the hallway of their apartment building on Russell Road and asked him about getting paid.

Young allegedly became angry, lifted his shirt to show a handgun tucked inside his waistband and then drew the weapon, according to court records. He allegedly told the woman he was going to kill her.

Officers found a loaded 9 mm Taurus pistol in Young’s apartment, and he allegedly blew a .129 blood-alcohol level on a breath test, court records state.

