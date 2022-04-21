Waterloo robber demanded payment through a mobile app

CEDAR FALLS – One person has been arrested in connection with an overnight robbery in a Cedar Falls parking lot. Police said the robber demanded payment through a mobile payment app.

Cedar Falls police arrested 20-year-old Isaiah Malik Pratt for second-degree robbery, second-degree burglary and possession of marijuana.

Officers were called to the Planet Fitness, 6301 University Ave., shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday for a report that two people had been robbed.

According to court records, Pratt approached two people sitting in a vehicle in the business’s parking lot, put his hand in the driver’s side window and asked for money. When they declined, he wandered off but returned a short time later and climbed into the back seat their vehicle.

He held his hand in his pocket as if he was armed and threatened to “stick them” if they left, records state. He then told them to send him $47 through CashApp, and mobile payment system, according to court records.

The robber left in a silver vehicle, according to witnesses. Officers found Pratt a short time later and detained him. Police found marijuana when he was arrested.

