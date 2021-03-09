Waterloo woman arrested in GoFundMe theft

WATERLOO – A Waterloo woman has been arrested for allegedly pocketing thousands of dollars in donations intended to help an injured family member.

Waterloo police said Lindsay Christine Dolan, 40, set up a GoFundMe online fundraiser in November 2019 after her brother was hurt in an accident.

The account was to collect money to help pay surgery expenses and the cost of debilitation, and it raised $3,545 in donations.

Then in late November and early December, seven withdrawals were made, effectively emptying the account, which was then closed.

None of the money made it to the injured family member, according to court records.

When family and police confronted Dolan about the fundraiser, she allegedly claimed the account had been hacked. But an investigation found the money was funneled to a bank account set up in her minor child’s name and then spent, according to court records.

Dolan was arrested Monday for one count of second-degree theft. She was later released from jail pending trial.

