'We owe the children every effort': Search continues for Genoa Indian School graves

Efforts late last year to find the remains of students who died while attending the Genoa U.S. Indian Boarding School failed to locate gravesites, but an official leading the search said it will continue.

The search for the graves is led by the Nebraska State Archaeology Office and Judi gaiashkibos, executive director of the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs. It comes amid a local and national push to understand the full scope of the U.S. Indian Boarding Schools that were built across the country in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Guided by a 1920 Nance County map that denotes the location of a cemetery, searchers used ground-penetrating radar at 12 areas that were once apart of the 640-acre campus.

Researchers finished their analysis of the data earlier this month and found that searches conducted in September, November and December didn’t indicate the presence of graves.

Still, gaiashkibos remains hopeful.

“Everybody is heartbroken and sad that we didn’t find them, but they’ve been there for a long time, and we haven’t been looking very long, so I think we have to be patient and keep moving forward,” said gaiashkibos, a citizen of the Ponca Tribe whose mother attended the school.

The existence of the cemetery isn’t doubted.

The fourth federal boarding school to be built in the U.S., the Genoa school operated from 1884 to 1934. It was one of the largest in a system of 25 federal Indian boarding schools. At its peak in 1932, the school’s campus housed 599 students, who ranged in age from 4 to 22 years old and came from more than 40 tribes.

Multiple references to children buried in a school cemetery have been found in newspapers and in the stories of former students, who, years after the school closed, recalled the burial of classmates on school grounds.

But any headstones that may have marked the location of graves were removed decades ago. Official records detailing the location of the cemetery were destroyed or scattered across the country following the school’s closure. With no known former students still living, first-hand accounts aren’t available.

As the search continues, organizers will look to other areas on the school’s former campus and may consider alternative search methods including the use of dogs specially trained in locating historic human remains, gaiashkibos said.

“I think we owe the children every bit of effort,” gaiashkibos said.

The update on the search came as Nebraska held its first annual day of remembrance on Sunday, recognizing the survivors and descendants of the boarding school.

State lawmakers established the day of remembrance and officially acknowledged the physical and emotional abuse students were subjected to at the school through a resolution approved by the Legislature last month.

The search for the graves is in collaboration with an effort by researchers with the Genoa U.S. Indian School Foundation and the Genoa Indian School Digital Reconciliation Project to uncover the names of children who died at the school.

Though 86 deaths have been confirmed so far, researchers believe the true count of students who died at the school is likely higher. Researchers initially discovered 102 possible deaths but later narrowed that number to 86.

Researchers intend to contact the tribes of the identified children.

“Every child deserves to have their story told, deserves to go home,” gaiashkibos said. “I’m committed to the search, as long as it takes.”

