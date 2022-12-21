'We staying home': Lincoln East’s Malachi Coleman picks Nebraska on Signing Day

After an up-and-down month of uncertainty for Malachi Coleman, he’s decided to end up at the same place he started.
The Lincoln East standout announced on Wednesday that he will be committing to Nebraska for the second time, a decision that marks a major signing day win for the Huskers.
“We staying home, that’s for sure,” Coleman said in a livestream with Rivals that attracted more than 3,000 viewers. “We ain’t going nowhere.”
A top-100 national recruit and one of the best prospects to come out of Lincoln in recent years, Coleman initially committed to Nebraska in October. However, the presence of a new coaching staff led Coleman to survey his options elsewhere by reopening his recruitment on Dec. 1.
But, Matt Rhule and the new Nebraska coaching staff weren’t ready to let Coleman go. Nebraska hosted Coleman and other in-state players on Dec. 4 before the four-star recruit returned for an official visit the next weekend.
“They for sure made it known to me that I’m a top priority,” Coleman said. “To know right off the bat with the new coaching staff that I’m still wanted like that was very important to me and family. Coach Rhule is an amazing person and he’s built a really good staff around him.”
All of this came amid interest from two of Coleman’s previous top choices, Georgia and Michigan, along with increased attention from the Deion Sanders-led Colorado Buffaloes. Coleman took an official visit out to Colorado over the weekend, only to find that Nebraska still remained at the top of his list.
At 6-foot-5 and 205 pounds, Coleman is a dynamic athlete with the potential to play either wide receiver or edge rusher in college. Coleman said the plan is for him to start off as a wide receiver, with the potential to play other positions in the future.
For now, one thing is for sure — Coleman sees a future for himself as a homegrown hero at Nebraska.
“Coach Rhule is known for putting people in the NFL and building teams back up,” Coleman. “I fully trust that’s what we’re going to do here, and I want to be a part of that because I’m from here, it’s where I live and it’s my city. I want to put on for the state.”
Coleman’s commitment makes him Nebraska’s highest-ranked 2023 recruit as the only top-100 prospect in the class. Coleman is also Nebraska’s eighth in-state commit in the class.
Nebraska football 2023 commits
Dwight Bootle, CB, Miami, Florida
the good life.🌽@HuskerFBNation— Dwight Bootle II (@BootleII) February 1, 2022
#committed #GBR pic.twitter.com/uWGQzug5QF
Benjamin Brahmer, WR, Pierce, Nebraska
I am excited to announce I am officially committing to the University of Nebraska. I want to thank God for blessing me. I want to thank Coach Ruud, Coach Beckton, and Coach Frost for believing in me. I would like to thank my parents, grandparents and sisters for their support. pic.twitter.com/oozxpywt8j— Benjamin Brahmer (@BenjaminBrahmer) April 2, 2021
Jaidyn Doss, WR, Peculiar, Missouri
#GBR pic.twitter.com/lH5wEq8U7k— Jaidyn Doss (@JaidynDoss) June 3, 2022
Gunnar Gottula, OL, Lincoln (Southeast)
COMMITTED. #GBR 🌽🔴 pic.twitter.com/HmhuE34yct— Gunnar Gottula ⁷⁷ (@GottulaGunnar) June 26, 2021
Barry Jackson, WR, Ellenwood, Georgia
1000% committed @HuskerFBNation #GBR❤️ pic.twitter.com/OTXlXZcnoj— Barry Jackson jr.✝️🛸 (@Hollywoodbj1) July 2, 2022
Brock Knutson, OL, Scottsbluff, Nebraska
I’m staying home 🌽🌽🌽@HuskerFBNation @coach_frost @DonovanRaiola @SeanDillonNU @coachwilhite @Bluffs_Football @BarrettRuud #Committed #GBR #Cornfed pic.twitter.com/LcTw9koHgx— Brock Knutson (@knutson_brock) June 6, 2022
Omarion Miller, WR, Vivian, Louisiana
GBR Nation I’m home 🌽 @daboot02 @coach_frost @HuskerFBNation pic.twitter.com/d50B67phuW— Omarion “O” Miller ✞ (@omarionmiller19) July 5, 2022
Hayden Moore, LB, Aurora, Colorado
COMMITTED‼️ #GBR ☠️🌽 ☠️ @HuskerFBNation @coach_frost @BarrettRuud @CoachChinander @SeanDillonNU @RJHSFootball @CoachFilleman pic.twitter.com/qo3JhrZyA9— Hayden Moore (@HMOORE3405) June 21, 2022
Maverick Noonan, EDGE, Omaha (Elkhorn South)
COMMITTED TO NEBRASKA‼️☠️🌽☠️ @julieanoonan @DannyNoonan95 pic.twitter.com/5NNujqWJV3— Maverick Noonan (@MaverickNoonan) June 24, 2022
Dylan Rogers, EDGE, Cypress, Texas
Done deal.☠️ #GBR @coach_frost pic.twitter.com/ck784xYW7c— Dylan Rogers (@drogers041) July 5, 2022
Sam Sledge, OL, Omaha (Creighton Prep)
COMMITTED🌽🏈#GBR pic.twitter.com/xRk7Bcp9aV— Sam Sledge (@SamSledge1) February 21, 2022
Riley Van Poppel, OL, Argyle, Texas
COMMITTED. GO BIG RED‼️☠️☠️🌽🌽 @toddrodgers13 @Coach_Lundy @coach_frost @coachdawsgbr @CoachChinander @BryanApplewhite @SeanDillonNU @HuskerFBNation @Nebraska247 @TEP5252 @BHoward_11 pic.twitter.com/oaq10fXAI6— Riley Van Poppel (@Riley_VanPoppel) June 13, 2022
William 'Pop' Watson, QB, Springfield, Massachusetts
GBR❤️ #ALLN pic.twitter.com/vjMPmDjOpa— William “Pop” Watson III (@WW3thefuture) September 15, 2022
Malachi Coleman, WR, Lincoln (East)
@HuskerFBNation...I'm staying home!! #GBR @Rivals_Clint @AllenTrieu @ChadSimmons_ @ParkerThune @Huskers @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/U8vY5HFHOG— Malachi Coleman (@ChiColeman23) October 22, 2022
Arnold Barnes, RB, New Orleans, Louisiana
Done deal #GBR💯 pic.twitter.com/nvcCMOihrx— “DUDA”✞ ARNOLD BARNES III (@Duda_gocrazy) November 1, 2022
Brice Turner, WR, Bay City, Texas
After a great conversation with @evancooper2 and @CoachBME, I would like to say that I will be verbally committing to The University of Nebraska for Football and Track!! @HuskerFBNation @NUTrackandField pic.twitter.com/AzMZ8dTHr7— Brice Turner (@BriceTurner9) December 6, 2022
Princewill Umanmielen, EDGE, Manor, Texas
100% COMMITTED #GBR 🌽🔴☠️ pic.twitter.com/y6Y39FgxY7— Princewill Umanmielen (@hoodiiewill) December 19, 2022
Rahmir Stewart, S, Philadelphia
Boommmm #GBR ☠️🌽❌ #huskernation @HuskerFBNation @Omeezi_ @evancooper2 @CoachMattRhule @cy_woodland pic.twitter.com/YrhBH3dVcF— 1RahmirStewart (@Rahstew1) December 18, 2022
Jaylen Lloyd, WR, Omaha (Omaha Westside)
GBR!! pic.twitter.com/K9UoWWq8ei— jaylen lloyd (@LloydJaylen) December 17, 2022
Mason Goldman, OL, Gretna
COMMITTED!!! GBR🔴⚪️!!@CoachMattRhule @HuskerFBNation @DonovanRaiola @Coach_Knighton @CoachKubicek @GretnaDragonAD @Boosters_Dragon pic.twitter.com/kmJLo16D9l— Mason Goldman (@goldman_mason) December 20, 2022
Syncere Safeeullah, S, Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy)
Let’s work💯#GBR @HuskerFBNation @CoachMattRhule @evancooper2 @IMGAcademy @NCEC_Recruiting @NatlPlaymkrsAca @CSmithScout @247Sports @Rivals pic.twitter.com/CEpecwilbb— Syncere Safeeullah (@SyncereSafe30) December 12, 2022
Jason Maciejczak, DL, Pierre, S.D.
University of North Dakota, thank you! Can’t thank you guys enough for the relationships we’ve built and people we’ve met!With that being said I am extremely blessed for the opportunity play in the Big 10 and very excited to announce I am committing to the University of Nebraska! pic.twitter.com/kVt4Tf4Diu— Maciejczak_64 (@Maciejczak6) December 19, 2022
Tristan Alvano, K, Omaha (Omaha Westside)
100% ALL IN❤️❤️ #GBR pic.twitter.com/YdxXpJir8O— Tristan Alvano (@AlvanoTristan) December 16, 2022
Kwinten Ives, RB, Palmyra, N.J
All gas. No brakes. 110% all in‼️ @Huskers #cornhuskers pic.twitter.com/wtAdetU3or— Kwinten Ives (@kwintenives) December 12, 2022
Eric Fields, LB, Ardmore, Okla.
AGTG #COMMITTED #GBR @Omeezi_ @CoachMattRhule @CoachKennedy7 pic.twitter.com/5SRmYUj4ys— Eric (@EricFields24) December 21, 2022