Weather, markets challenge nutrient reduction efforts

Although Helmers sees progress in water quality improvement, Rep. Bruce Bearinger, D-Oelwein, said the center is “not the entity that moves the needle.”

“It’s the research arm, and its research has the potential to reduce nutrients in our water,” he said.

The policies to achieve that, he said, must be set by the Legislature and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.

Helmers agreed that “ours is fairly specifically focused on doing research about new practices or the performance of practices.” Others are looking at the implementation.

He didn’t make a funding request, but said later, “We could definitely utilize more dollars, but we’re very thankful for those that we have.”

Helmers is most excited research the center is doing on wetlands “because I think they provide a lot of benefits beyond the nitrate reduction.”

“You know, whether it be waterfowl habitat, wildlife habitat, those types of things, you know, aesthetic value, maybe monarch habitat in the buffer around there,” he said.