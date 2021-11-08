Week 3 of the Deere strike: A tentative agreement struck down

As the UAW strike at Deere & Co. heads into its fourth week, here's a roundup of happenings from the third full week of the strike.

Saturday, Oct. 30: Day 17

Deere and the UAW reached a tentative agreement on Day 17 of the strike.

Jen Hartmann, director for public relations at Deere, said the two sides “have reached a second tentative agreement on a new six-year labor agreement covering approximately 10,100 production and maintenance employees at 12 facilities in Iowa, Illinois, and Kansas.” The first agreement was voted down on Oct. 10.

Chuck Browning, UAW vice president and director of the agricultural implement department, said the agreement contains “economic gains” and the “highest quality healthcare benefits.”

“The negotiators focused on improving the areas of concern identified by our members during our last ratification process,” Browning said.

Monday, Nov. 1: Day 19

UAW workers returned to the picket lines hours away from voting on the new tentative agreement that included:

Wages:

According to a contract summary, workers would receive an immediate 10 percent increase in wages in the first year and an additional 5 percent in the third and fifth years. Some of that increase is tied to inflation through cost of living adjustments (COLA), which have the potential to change.

The proposed COLA would adjust every three months with inflation. The first adjustment would be effective in December.

On the off years, the second, fourth, and six years, workers would get 3 percent lump sum payments. Upon ratification of the contract, workers would receive an $8,500 bonus.

Health care:

There would be no changes in the cost of health insurance under the new agreement. Workers would pay no premiums, have no deductibles or coinsurance, and no changes in co-pays.

Union members would receive two weeks of fully-paid parental leave. The insurance would also cover autism care and vision costs, including exams, frames, and lenses.

New hires would receive healthcare coverage after 30 days of employment on the first of the following month.

Retirement:

Current and future union workers would choose between the traditional-plus and choice-plus retirement plans.

The traditional-plus plan allows employees to have a defined benefits pension, an increased multiplier for monthly pension for each year of service and would fully own their pension after three years of service. The traditional-plus plan’s post-retirement healthcare fund offers cash balance savings. There will also be $2,000 of seed money per year of service.

The choice-plus plan includes a dollar for dollar 401(k) match up to 6 percent for 2022, then $0.70-$1 match for each year after. The specific match amount would be determined based on company profits. The company will also contribute 5 percent of employees’ annual wages to their 401(k).

The retirement bonus for both plans would total $37,500 for 10-24 years of service and $50,000 for 25 years or more.

Supplemental worker program:

Prior to the strike, union members worried about conditions for supplemental employees, full-time workers who pay dues, but receive fewer benefits than full UAW members. There was no change to that in the new offer.

Tuesday, Nov. 2: Day 20

The UAW votes down the latest offer from Deere. The margin was fairly close, 55 percent to 45 percent.

“Through the agreements reached with the UAW, John Deere would have invested an additional $3.5 billion in our employees, and by extension, our communities, to significantly enhance wages and benefits that were already the best and most comprehensive in our industries,” said Marc A. Howze, a chief administrative officer for Deere. “This investment was the right one for Deere, our employees, and everyone we serve together. Even though it would have created greater competitive challenges within our industries, we had faith in our employees’ ability to sharpen our competitive edge. With the rejection of the agreement covering our Midwest facilities, we will execute the next phase of our Customer Service Continuation Plan.”

Brian Rothenberg, a spokesperson for the UAW, said “The strike against John Deere and company will continue as we discuss next steps with the company. Pickets will continue and any updates will be provided through the local union.”

Thursday, Nov. 3: Day 21

Deere called the rejected offer the company's "last, best, and final offer."

Jen Hartmann, a spokesperson for Deere, said the company was proud of its six-year contract offer, which would have boosted pay and benefits for about 10,100 UAW workers.

Hartmann said Deere informed the UAW that “the ball is in their court.”

“We will be communicating with the UAW and there are conversations happening to make sure that that is understood and clear. We can move toward our first goal to get employees back to work," Hartmann said. "This is certainly a tough time of year for everyone but we would like to see everyone back to work.”

A union member at Davenport Works said the offer didn't have everything, but probably would have been ratified if it was Deere's first offer.

“I think the company got a little greedy there with that first tentative agreement, and it backfired and it ended up putting us out on strike because the agreement was so awful,” the worker said. “That kind of galvanized a lot of people's frustration for the last 20 years.”

A Davenport Works union member, who voted against the contract, said a worker's financial situation would contribute to their feelings about the proposed agreement. The people lacking savings were “starting to feel the sting” of missing paychecks, they said.

A worker from John Deere Parts Distribution Center in Milan, who voted for the agreement, said they keep quiet about their choice to avoid resentment from other local members. The PDC rejected the agreement on a 320 to 288 vote, according to the worker. Workers said they don't like the CIPP incentive program, which didn't change in the second offer. Specifically, workers are unhappy with the frequency of payments, high taxation rates on the payments, which are received as gifts, and relatively low pay rates, according to the workers.

Union members were also unhappy with the estimated increased wages tied to inflation through cost of living adjustments (COLA), which have the potential to change. Some said even with the COLA, the wages aren’t enough and alternating years between lump sums and payments isn’t enough, especially considering the company’s record profits during the past year.

Workers want better pensions and guaranteed health care benefits in retirement, one said. Workers were concerned about the health care gap if they retired before they were eligible for Medicare.

Deere said salaried workers would continue to step into plant roles to keep production moving. Hartmann said Deere’s first priority was a ratified contract, but everything was on the table as the company prepared for the future.

Thursday, Nov. 4: Day 22

The UAW said Deere told media outlets the agreement was its final and best offer before it told the union.

UAW’s notification system texted to members “The UAW is aware Deere put out this was our last, best, and final offer. We were never informed directly. Bare (sic) with us as we sort this out.”

“In our bargaining sessions with the UAW, both parties made numerous proposals in working to negotiate an agreement.," Hartmann said when asked about the accusation. “That meant both sides made concessions and compromises. In reaching the second tentative agreement with the union’s bargaining committee, we advised that the overall value of the compensation and benefits package were as far as we were willing to go.”

The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) requires an employer and unions to actively negotiate on employment terms “until they agree on a labor contract or reach a stand-off or 'impasse.'” An impasse is defined as a total breakdown of the bargaining process that occurs after good-faith negotiations and exhausted perspectives, according to the NLRB.

No formal process exists to declare an impasse, said Paul Iversen, labor expert at the University of Iowa’s Labor Center. Both parties have to not be willing to make any additional offers, but if one party creates a new proposal, the other party is obligated to hear it. Hartmann said Deere and the UAW were still communicating.

Iversen and Matt Pappas, an employment lawyer, said the terminology used by Deere, “last, best and final offer,” is considered a term of art in negotiations.

That's a word or phrase that has a specialized meaning within a particular field. In labor relations, it typically indicates a company has reached an impasse, according to Iversen. However, not all employers know that. Iversen said sometimes employers use the language as a precursor to arguing toward an impasse.

If an impasse is reached, Deere can implement the new agreement and fill union member’s jobs with outside workers, Pappas said. It would only be applicable to workers who are strikebreakers, though, Iversen said. But the parties are still required to keep negotiating.

Iversen said if the UAW found out about Deere’s final offer through the media, it could potentially qualify as bad-faith bargaining depending on the circumstances.

Friday, Nov. 5: Day 23

As workers head into their fourth weekend on strike, some are preparing for an informational picket on Monday outside of the John Deere World Headquarters in Moline. The picket is not sanctioned by the UAW, and leaders urged members scheduled for official strike duties to attend to those first.

Workers will gather outside One John Deere Place at noon Monday, Nov. 8.

“The company has waged war against our membership and its families, it's time to unite our brothers and sisters and all locals world wide,” the announcement read. “This is our last stand. We need you.”

The announcement asked picketers to be respectful while attending the event.

