HULL, Iowa -- Western Christian High School will celebrate its 100th anniversary this week, highlighted by an all-school banquet on Saturday and a Sunday worship service.

The Hull-based school is set to begin celebrations Friday with a golf tournament and class reunions. Other weekend activities include a fun run and school tours.

1980 graduate Deb Broek and state Sen. Randy Feenstra, a 1987 alumnus, will speak at Saturday's banquet. Broek, an accountant, worked at multiple major accounting firms before spending 15 years in Switzerland. She now lives in Rock Valley.

Feenstra is currently assistant majority leader in the Iowa Senate. A Republican from Hull, he is challenging Rep. Steve King (R-Kiron) in the 2020 primary for Iowa's 4th congressional district. Feenstra is also a business professor at Dordt College.

Rev. Cliff Hoekstra, a Rock Rapids pastor, will lead the Sunday worship.

