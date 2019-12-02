What’s next for medical marijuana in Iowa

Before they joined Iowa’s medical marijuana program, Mary Roberts’ two children had long histories of taking multiple drugs, including some with “significant side effect profiles,” she recalled.

But since becoming part of the state’s program, both of Roberts’ children have seen significant improvement.

Jacob Roberts, 25, has been able to tamper the pain and seizures as a result of his eosinophilic esophagitis, an inflammatory disease of the esophagus.

Twenty-seven-year-old Kelsey Roberts got in the program earlier this year when autism was added as a qualifying condition. Since then, her behaviors have been negated and symptoms of her obsessive compulsive disorder are better controlled.

“For the first time, I really see her personality,” said Roberts, of Coralville.

Both of Roberts’ children have been diagnosed with the most severe form of autism, meaning they are non-verbal and need a substantial level of support. However, with the medication, she has seen benefits “across the board.”

“I feel like we’re getting much better results with a much better safety profile than what we were seeing with psychotropic medication,” she said.