What the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade means for Nebraska

As expected, the Supreme Court on Friday ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place for nearly 50 years.

With Roe v. Wade overturned, experts say roughly half of states will follow through with abortion bans.

In Nebraska, abortions are still legal up to 20 weeks, but Friday's decision is expected to prompt a special session of the Legislature to consider legislation banning abortion in the state.

To further restrict abortion in Nebraska will take 33 votes, a number anti-abortion senators couldn't reach in April in attempting to pass so-called trigger legislation. Many other states, including Missouri, South Dakota and Wyoming, had passed trigger legislation designed to become law as soon as the Court made its decision.

