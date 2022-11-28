What we learned from Matt Rhule's introductory news conference

Matt Rhule was officially introduced as the 31st head coach of the Nebraska football team at a grand ceremony Monday at Hawks Championship Center.
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts spoke first, followed by Rhule, who gave an energetic, passionate opening statement, followed by a question-and-answer session.
Here are the immediate takeaways and highlights:
1. A baker's dozen
Alberts revealed he spoke to 13 coaches during his extensive search for a new head coach.
Rhule was "1A" on the list from the start, said Alberts, who rattled off several traits he identified as important in a candidate.
Leadership. Integrity. Culture-builder. Detail-oriented. Process. Grinder.
"There was one coach who stood out from everyone else," Alberts said.
2. Mickey Joseph
Joseph, who served as Nebraska's interim head coach for the final nine games of the season, was the first person Alberts thanked on his long list.
"I had a lot of respect for Coach Joseph prior to him becoming our interim coach. I have more respect for him now."
Rhule reached out to Joseph right away following his hiring. He said he is "anxious" to meet with Joseph and the rest of the staff, but did not commit to retaining Joseph or any of the assistant coaches currently on the staff.
"It all comes down to fit," Rhule said.
3. Message to the players
As of Monday afternoon, Rhule said he hadn't met in-person with Nebraska's sitting assistant coaches, but he had begun the process of reaching out to current players.
Rhule acknowledged that current Huskers players didn't choose to come to play for him, but he chose to come and coach them.
Rhule said he told players that he'd be in Lincoln all week, and that he wants to hear from them individually.
4. Quick-hitters
* Rhule confirmed he and his wife "snuck into Lincoln" at an undisclosed earlier date to check out the community.
* It's not realistic to win every game every year, Rhule says, but it's possible to have a team that Nebraskans and Husker fans are proud of. The coach says he will make that a priority.
* Rhule said he will "rip off his suit later" and get right to work on recruiting and figuring out roster composition.
* Rhule said his decision to accept the Nebraska job wasn't financial. "I could be making the same money playing golf back in Charlotte right now," he quipped.
* Rhule confirmed he was offered other opportunities, including on college football teams and in TV commentary.
* On recruiting, Rhule mentioned the importance of the "500-mile radius," expressing interest in evaluating in-state talent.
* On NIL, "there's nothing wrong with a young man trying to make some money," Rhule said.
Matt Rhule to Nebraska: Here's what people are saying
Nebraska P Brian Buschini
I love Nebraska and all we stand for! The mentorship I’ve gotten from Coach Ron Brown has changed my life! Thank you fans for continued support, let’s turn this thing around @CoachMattRhule… Absolutely I’m coming back, GBR‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/oLNPfxfqQo— BRIAN BUSCHINI (@brian_buschini) November 26, 2022
Nebraska football
The future is bright in Lincoln.— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) November 26, 2022
Introducing Matt Rhule: Head Coach, Nebraska Football#GBR pic.twitter.com/yvGE9mWYnh
UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green
Very pleased & excited to welcome Matt Rhule to Nebraska as our head coach & leader of Husker football. Trev conducted a razor-focused, strategic & deliberative search keyed on long term success for our Husker student scholar athletes & the best fans in intercollegiate athletics. https://t.co/s1va1winIo— Ronnie D. Green (@RonnieDGreen) November 26, 2022
Ex-Husker Will Compton
Welcome to Nebraska @CoachMattRhule— Will Compton (@_willcompton) November 26, 2022
🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽 https://t.co/WNcShjxztQ
Pat McAfee
I'm PUMPED for Matt Rhule & Nebraska#GameDay pic.twitter.com/bY19I8bEW9— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 26, 2022
UNL President Ted Carter
AD @TrevAlberts has run a thoughtful, thorough search for our next @HuskerFBNation football coach. I fully support his selection of Matt Rhule -- someone who knows what it takes to rebuild, because he's done it before. My full statement: https://t.co/GE33xbI3uE pic.twitter.com/byh9FSwc2f— Ted Carter (@UofNE_President) November 26, 2022
Matt Schick, ESPN
Love the hire of Matt Rhule. A program builder & rebuilder.— Matt Schick (@ESPN_Schick) November 26, 2022
Temple had one 10-win season in its history. Rhule did it twice.
After Briles scandal, he went 1-11, 7-6, 11-3. Pre-portal.
Husker fans want progress. Based on his track record, they won’t have to wait long to see it.
Kevin Kugler
Nebraska hires a guy in @CoachMattRhule that has a great reputation as a college builder. And Nebraska definitely needs building.— Kevin Kugler (@kevinkugler) November 26, 2022
Enjoyed chatting with him covering several Panthers games. I think he'll be happy to be back in college. https://t.co/B4xlWIOdoZ
Rodger Sherman, The Ringer
If the Carolina Panthers agreed to pay me $40 million to not do any work I would choose not to do any work but I guess Matt Rhule is built different— Rodger Sherman (@rodger) November 26, 2022
Jim Nagy
Matt Rhule is great hire for @HuskerFBNation. Built double-digit win teams at Temple & Baylor. Prior to him getting there, those were two of hardest schools in CFB to win at. Scouted at both schools during my time in NFL and getting 10 wins at either place is an incredible feat.— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) November 26, 2022
Matt Rhule
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/eRhx8v83C9— Matt Rhule (@CoachMattRhule) November 26, 2022
Nebraska commit Dwight Bootle II
over excited! lets work coach! https://t.co/7iXxPcBg3W— Dwight Bootle II (@BootleII) November 26, 2022
Ben Pankonin
I am a fan of the precision that the @huskers executed the PR on this coaching transition so far. Releasing Frost early gave them more press, not leaking until it was a done deal, getting Rhule on ESPN to build the narrative on a big CFB Saturday. Well done #huskers— Ben Pankonin (@benpankonin) November 26, 2022
Ben Stevens
I’ve heard a lot of people say “Matt Rhule is only there for a short time” or “He’s using Nebraska for his next job”.— Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) November 26, 2022
Matt Rhule is getting paid $40 million by the Panthers not to be their coach.
He wants Nebraska, just as much as the Huskers want him.