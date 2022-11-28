What we learned from Matt Rhule's introductory news conference

Matt Rhule was officially introduced as the 31st head coach of the Nebraska football team at a grand ceremony Monday at Hawks Championship Center.

Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts spoke first, followed by Rhule, who gave an energetic, passionate opening statement, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Here are the immediate takeaways and highlights:

1. A baker's dozen

Alberts revealed he spoke to 13 coaches during his extensive search for a new head coach.

Rhule was "1A" on the list from the start, said Alberts, who rattled off several traits he identified as important in a candidate.

Leadership. Integrity. Culture-builder. Detail-oriented. Process. Grinder.

"There was one coach who stood out from everyone else," Alberts said.

2. Mickey Joseph

Joseph, who served as Nebraska's interim head coach for the final nine games of the season, was the first person Alberts thanked on his long list.

"I had a lot of respect for Coach Joseph prior to him becoming our interim coach. I have more respect for him now."

Rhule reached out to Joseph right away following his hiring. He said he is "anxious" to meet with Joseph and the rest of the staff, but did not commit to retaining Joseph or any of the assistant coaches currently on the staff.

"It all comes down to fit," Rhule said.

3. Message to the players

As of Monday afternoon, Rhule said he hadn't met in-person with Nebraska's sitting assistant coaches, but he had begun the process of reaching out to current players.

Rhule acknowledged that current Huskers players didn't choose to come to play for him, but he chose to come and coach them.

Rhule said he told players that he'd be in Lincoln all week, and that he wants to hear from them individually.

4. Quick-hitters

* Rhule confirmed he and his wife "snuck into Lincoln" at an undisclosed earlier date to check out the community.

* It's not realistic to win every game every year, Rhule says, but it's possible to have a team that Nebraskans and Husker fans are proud of. The coach says he will make that a priority.

* Rhule said he will "rip off his suit later" and get right to work on recruiting and figuring out roster composition.

* Rhule said his decision to accept the Nebraska job wasn't financial. "I could be making the same money playing golf back in Charlotte right now," he quipped.

* Rhule confirmed he was offered other opportunities, including on college football teams and in TV commentary.

* On recruiting, Rhule mentioned the importance of the "500-mile radius," expressing interest in evaluating in-state talent.

* On NIL, "there's nothing wrong with a young man trying to make some money," Rhule said.