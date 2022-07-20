Wheelchair camp in Omaha teaches sports and life skills to kids

OMAHA -- Quinn Hoover wheeled to the center of the basketball court and in one smooth swivel, maneuvered his wheelchair to catch a football.

His fellow campers, who lined the gym wall, broke into cheers.

Quinn, 13, was one of about 30 kids who participated in CHI Health’s Wheelchair Sports Camp recently. The camp, which started in 1990, is open to children in kindergarten through high school who have physical disabilities, said organizer Jena Munson.

The camp introduces participants to new sports. This year’s offerings include football, lacrosse, tennis and swimming.

“Don’t ever count anybody out if they have an impairment or limitation,” Munson said.

The first day of the four-day camp, held at Mockingbird Hills Community Center near 102nd and L streets, drew participants from Nebraska, Iowa and Florida.

The camp is free, financed through fundraising and donations. The main sponsors of the camp are CHI Health, Nebraska Adaptive Sports and Omaha Parks and Recreation.

Munson, a recreational therapist, said the camp opens the door for athletes to be part of a team or explore a new sport. She said past campers have gone on to play professional sports and compete in the Olympics.

The camp is designed to teach kids that they can play sports, Munson said, but the sport just may look a little different. Campers also learn life skills such as how to open doors without using a push button or how to be in charge of their own medical care.

“This gives them the opportunity to be on the same playing field,” she said.

On one half of the basketball court, Quinn wheeled in two touchdowns during a makeshift football game. The Papillion teen has been coming to the camp since he was 7.

“It’s just the fun of it,” he said. “I don’t get the opportunity to play sports like this.”

Camp gave Quinn the chance to test out sports such as basketball, softball and football. But he also has tried his hand at archery and curling.

It has led to Quinn to play on local adaptive teams for basketball and softball.

On the other side of the court, Quen Johnson scooped up a lacrosse ball and lobbed it back to his partner. Members of the Creighton Prep lacrosse team guided Quen and his peers through the sport.

Quen, from Des Moines, has been coming to camp for six years. The 12-year-old said the fun brings him back each year.

He has been playing tennis on his own for about a year. Football and basketball are some of his favorites to test out at camp, although things can get pretty competitive.

“I get salty when I lose,” Quen said.

Erika DeBuse, 24, started as a camper and has graduated to a volunteer at camp.

As a volunteer, DeBuse said it’s fun to see things click for the younger campers, whether it’s a sports skill or a life skill.

Camp introduced DeBuse to different sports and leagues in the metro area, but friendships have been the big takeaway.

Mike and Megan Moudy, both former Husker athletes, coached campers in football. They lobbed passes and refereed a scrimmage.

This was the third year the couple has helped at camp. Megan Moudy, an occupational therapist, said it’s fun to see how creative athletes can get in their chairs.

This year, they brought along their 2-year-old son, J.J., to show him that the campers are no different from other kids, despite being in wheelchairs.

J.J. quickly made friends with some campers, doling out high-fives and exploring their wheelchairs.

“Everyone’s on a different level,” Mike Moudy said. “It’s pretty incredible to see them play.”