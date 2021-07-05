When school starts, masks could be essential, NC experts say. Only a quarter of state's 12- to 17-year-olds are vaccinated.

With the start of the 2021-22 school year for K-12 education just six to seven weeks away, some infectious diseases experts and health-care researchers advise that school districts and administrators continue to require masks indoors.
They said they agree that K-12 schools should be open, and that 3 feet of distance between students is sufficient.
The experts and researchers say there are three main factors behind their recommendations:
The delta variant — which is considered as more infectious with more serious cases — is likely to become the predominant COVID-19 strain statewide by August.
No COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for kindergarteners through age 11.
Just 20% to 25% of North Carolinians ages 12 to 17 have gotten at least one dose of a vaccine.
That’s even though the federal Centers for Disease Control’s advisory committee on Immunization Practices recommended May 11 the use of the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 to 15 under the same Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization approved April 7 for those ages 16 and older.
There is no state or school requirement that students get the COVID-19 vaccine prior to the start of the school year.
“I’ll be quite frank. That (20% to 25%) is just not high enough to protect us from the delta variant and slow its circulation,” said Dr. Christopher Ohl with Wake Forest Baptist Health. “It’s going to be the younger people who are going to be getting infected."
Ohl said if another wave of COVID-19 infections, and particularly the delta variant, crops up around the same time schools reopen after summer break, “We’re going to have to be nimble ... and we’re going to have to go back to masking in our schools.”
Ohl already has cautioned that students will need to be vaccinated soon in order to have the most protection possible from the virus.
The Pfizer vaccine is the only one currently approved for ages 12 to 17. The two doses typically are given three weeks apart, with another two weeks necessary for most of the protection to occur.
The state Department of Health and Human Services has reported more than 123,000 children 17 or younger have tested positive for COVID-19.
Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Order No. 215 lifted most mask restrictions, although individuals also still have to mask up in certain indoor health-care settings, such as schools, hospitals and in prisons.
Cooper’s decision to lift most social-distancing restrictions shifted most North Carolinians into the “personal responsibility” or “honor system” phase of the pandemic.
Cooper and state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen have acknowledged that many unvaccinated individuals are going maskless as a result of his decision.
As of noon Friday, 53% of North Carolinians ages 18 and up are fully vaccinated.
Cohen has said North Carolina will continue to adhere to masking guidance from the CDC since many young people haven’t been vaccinated and those ages 11 and younger aren’t yet eligible.
Tale of two pandemics
“We’re seeing almost this tale of two pandemics in the United States — areas that are highly vaccinated and those that aren’t,” said Dr. David Priest with Novant Health Inc.
He said areas with high vaccination rates will continue to have fewer cases, hospitalizations and deaths per capita.
“I’m concerned that North Carolina is in that second category, where the risk is going to remain high unless we get more people vaccinated,” Priest said.
Priest cautioned that “for those who have gotten just one dose (of Moderna or Pfizer), they may not be as protected against the delta variant.”
Priest said the “safest way to avoid COVID-19” in summer camps and other places where young people gather “is to be vaccinated and/or wear a mask.”
Because of the delta variant’s arrival, Priest urged parents who have been reluctant to get vaccinated themselves to reconsider, especially if they have children younger than 12 in their homes.
“The challenge will be that once we get kids back in school, will the vaccine have been approved for those under ages 12, and how do school systems work through that,” Priest said.
“If you are in a community where COVID is increasing, the delta variant is around and adults aren’t vaccinated at a high rate, then it will be safer to children to wear masks in those school settings.”
Both Ohl and Priest are hopeful that a COVID-19 vaccine will receive FDA emergency-use authorization for use in children as young as 6 between the end of summer and early November.
“Elementary schools are basically going to have to operate like they did before we got into our lower (COVID-19) numbers,” Ohl said. “They did it in December through April safely by doing it with masks and distancing."
Meanwhile, Ohl said, the level of masking and social distancing required in middle and high schools will depend mostly on the vaccination levels of students.
Researchers: Masks keep schools much safer
A study released last week by two Duke University researchers determined that the widespread use of masks indoors by K-12 schools has been effective in preventing COVID-19 transmission and providing a safe learning environment.
Drs. Danny Benjamin and Kanecia Obie Zimmerman were co-chairs of the Duke-led ABC Science Collaborative.
Their report found that masks effectively prevented COVID-19 transmission even without physical distancing in schools and on buses.
“With masking, the schools clearly can safely deliver face-to-face education for children and adults,” Benjamin said. “They can have one, two or three children (per seat) on the school buses.
“The amount of distancing, whether it’s less than 6 feet, less than 3 feet or no distancing at all, it didn’t make any difference at all … providing there was masking in place.”
Benjamin said that for those school districts willing to keep masks in place indoors, “we don’t have to close schools again. We don’t have to have remote instruction. We’ve got tools that will keep children and adults safe in schools.”
Zimmerman said there was little benefit demonstrated from requiring K-12 students to quarantine after coming in contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus.
“It is very minimal transmission, therefore the risk to go to enhanced community spread really isn’t there,” Zimmerman said. “So, we have missed school days without the benefit of actually controlling spread. This is something that I think we should think very carefully about as we move forward.”
Benjamin said more research needs to be done to determine “what happens when (K-12) children are not masked” at school.
“In other environments, however, if people are vaccinated, they are safe indoors. The vaccine brings the transmission down dramatically,” Benjamin said. “For people who get infected, the rate of severe disease is reduced 90% to 95%.”
“In the setting of schools … the science suggests masking can be extremely effective, particularly for those who can’t get vaccinated while COVID-19 is still circulating,” Benjamin said.
‘Free the smiles’
The state Senate chose June 30 to pause legislation addressing whether K-12 students will be required to wear masks indoors for the 2021-22 school year.
Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, said much of the legislation in the revamped Senate Bill 173 was acceptable to the Senate.
However, Krawiec recommended sending the bill to a concurrence committee, in part to give senators time to gain input from parents and other constituents.
The legislature is operating this week on a limited schedule following the Independence Day holiday.
The bill, titled “Free the Smiles Act,” would give public, private and religious K-12 governing boards “the executive authority to determine the use of face coverings and any appropriate exceptions ... during the instructional day on campus.”
The bill would allow Gov. Roy Cooper to issue an executive order requiring face covering for individual schools “to reduce the transmission of an airborne communicable disease during a state of an emergency.”
However, the proposed legislation would not allow “a statewide face covering requirement for public or nonpublic schools.”
Given that the bill restricts emergency executive authority, it is likely to face a Cooper veto if it clears the legislature.
The bill would require school boards to define masking policies by an Aug. 1 deadline.
If no policy has been adopted by the deadline, students will not be required to mask. If a masking policy has been adopted by that deadline, the policy must be reconsidered for a vote each month.
“North Carolina students deserve a safe learning environment in which they can thrive, but what works for one school district may not work well for another,” House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, said on June 23, referencing Republican talking points about Cooper’s pandemic emergency executive orders.
“Local school boards, with input from parents and teachers, are best suited to determine what works best for their own students.”
Rep. Susan Fisher, D-Buncombe, has cited concerns that bill sponsors may be minimizing the current statewide presence of COVID-19, including in school settings.
Fisher suggested the best way to help students is for the legislature to provide funding for more school nurses and counselors.
