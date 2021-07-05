When school starts, masks could be essential, NC experts say. Only a quarter of state's 12- to 17-year-olds are vaccinated.

With the start of the 2021-22 school year for K-12 education just six to seven weeks away, some infectious diseases experts and health-care researchers advise that school districts and administrators continue to require masks indoors.

They said they agree that K-12 schools should be open, and that 3 feet of distance between students is sufficient.

The experts and researchers say there are three main factors behind their recommendations:

The delta variant — which is considered as more infectious with more serious cases — is likely to become the predominant COVID-19 strain statewide by August.

No COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for kindergarteners through age 11.

Just 20% to 25% of North Carolinians ages 12 to 17 have gotten at least one dose of a vaccine.

That’s even though the federal Centers for Disease Control’s advisory committee on Immunization Practices recommended May 11 the use of the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 to 15 under the same Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization approved April 7 for those ages 16 and older.

There is no state or school requirement that students get the COVID-19 vaccine prior to the start of the school year.