Which candidate won? Please hold to find out

You waited three days after the Iowa Democratic caucus to see the state party’s best shot at saying how the presidential candidates fared.

Get used to the delay.

Waiting days — maybe longer — for results from caucuses and elections is likely to become common, a University of Iowa political science professor predicts.

“The new normal will be that we’re going have to wait for results,” Caroline Tolbert said. “There’s a high likelihood we won’t know who’s president on the night of the 2020 general election, and I would call that the new normal.”

While attention last week went to the state party’s faulty technology, confusion at some precincts and surprise that the results hotline got pranked, another trend has been growing that doesn’t involve human or mechanical errors.

This fall, any delay in learning the results of the presidential election could in part be because 21 states are using absentee or mail-in ballots that, in some cases, will not be processed or counted until after the polls close Nov. 3.

The delay last week in learning the Iowa caucus results is nothing when compared with the nearly four-week delay in 2018 in hearing the outcomes of four U.S. House races in California’s Orange County.