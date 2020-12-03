White House report: Public health officials must step up when state leaders don't

The report also says, “If state and local policies do not reflect the seriousness of the current situation, all public health officials must alert the state population directly.”

The report makes a number of recommendations, some of which Gov. Kim Reynolds has implemented and others she has not. The report says:

• Anyone over 65 years of age or with significant health conditions should not enter any indoor public spaces where anyone is not wearing a face mask. Those individuals should have groceries and medications delivered.

• Anyone under 40 who for Thanksgiving gathered with someone from outside their immediate household is a danger and should isolate from anyone at increased risk for the disease and get tested immediately.

• Restaurants’ indoor capacity should be restricted to no more than 25% and bar hours should be limited. In Iowa, bars must close at 10 p.m, but there is no capacity restriction on restaurants, other than social distancing requirements.

• Masks should be worn by students and teachers in K-12 schools, and extracurricular activities should be paused. In Iowa, extracurricular activities have not been curtailed, and there is no state order that face masks must be worn in schools. Some districts have taken that step on their own.

The report notes Iowa has the sixth-highest rate of new COVID-19 cases in the country, and the state’s rate of new cases per population is nearly double the national average.

