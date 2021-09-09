Witness to crash that killed father and son says 'semi showed no signs of slowing down'

A witness to a fiery crash Saturday that took the lives of an assistant professor at Creighton University and his 7-year-old son told a Nebraska State Patrol trooper the semi that struck their vehicle "showed no signs of slowing down."

"I saw a car flip. I saw one careen into the median and burst into flames," the unnamed witness said, according to Trooper Michael Mallery.

Mallery had been monitoring Husker gameday traffic near the Lincoln Airport on Interstate 80 just before 9:30 that morning when he saw a black plume of smoke.

In the affidavit to arrest the semi driver, 50-year-old Yorkwind Crawford of Florida, Mallery said when he drove east to see what had happened, he found Crawford's semi-trailer on the shoulder of the westbound lanes under the 14th Street bridge with damage to the front end.

A pickup on the inside shoulder near the 27th Street exit was fully engulfed.

Traffic on both sides of I-80 had come to a near standstill, and he saw at least five other vehicles in the the north ditch with considerable damage.