Woman admits she pinned down pregnant woman while others robbed her of puppy

CROWN POINT — A Texas woman was placed on probation for two years after admitting last week she pushed a pregnant woman to the ground in 2019 in Hammond so her co-defendant could steal the woman's pit bull puppy.

Chelsea A. Flowers, 24, who was living in Hobart in 2019, pleaded guilty to battery resulting in bodily injury to a pregnant woman, a level 5 felony.

Flowers admitted in her plea agreement she pushed a woman who was 17 weeks pregnant to the ground and pinned her down while co-defendant Devontai M. Mitchell, 23, kicked the woman's stomach during an attack Sept. 24, 2019, near a gas station in the 6300 block of Calumet Avenue.

The woman suffered injuries to her knee, toe, finger, wrist, foot and back and sharp pains to her lower stomach, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Mitchell, of Hammond, pleaded not guilty to six felony counts, including armed robbery, criminal confinement and battery. His next court date is set for July 21.

Prosecutors also charged Davion N. McCloud, 21, of Hammond, in the attack. He pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to face a jury in August.

According to charging documents, McCloud pulled up alongside the pregnant woman and her boyfriend and pointed a gun at them and Mitchell said he wanted their dog.

Flowers pinned the woman down as Mitchell kicked her, and McCloud punched the man in the face and hit him in the jaw with the gun, records state.

The couple told police Mitchell picked up the dog by its legs and threw it into a Chevrolet before all three co-defendants fled.

Police arrested Flowers, Mitchell and McCloud after stopping a car that matched the description of a vehicle involved in the attack, records state. Officers recovered the couple's pit bull puppy and a semi-automatic handgun from their vehicle.

Judge Gina Jones accepted Flowers' plea agreement Thursday and sentenced her to an agreed term of two years in jail, suspended in favor of probation.

Jones also granted Flowers' request to transfer her probation to Texas.

Flowers was represented by attorney Adam Tavitas.

