Woman dies in rollover in southwest Nebraska, two passengers seriously injured

NORTH PLATTE -- The driver of a vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene of a rollover crash on U.S. Highway 83 between North Platte and Stapleton on Thursday.

The call came in to the Lincoln County 911 Center. When emergency workers arrived, they found the adult female driver dead outside of the vehicle. Two passengers were transported to Great Plains Health in serious condition.

Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstructionist and witnesses to the crash said the vehicle was southbound on U.S. 83 and lost control on the icy roadway. The vehicle traveled into the east ditch and rolled several times.

Seat belts were not in use, according to a news release. The name of the deceased has not been released.

Top Journal Star photos for December