Woman killed in Waterloo shooting

WATERLOO — One person is dead after a weekend shooting in Waterloo.

The identity of the victim and other details haven’t been released. Police and paramedics were called to the 300 block of Manson Street around 3 a.m. Sunday for a report of gunfire.

Authorities found a female gunshot victim inside a vehicle in the area. Officers attempted life-saving measures until paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue arrived.

The victim was a passenger in the vehicle.

The woman was later pronounced dead, according to police.

The Dodge passenger car was found stopped on Manson Street near the Oneida Street intersection. Officers found spent shell casings and other evidence around the corner in the 200 block of Sumner Street.

A stray bullet from the shooting damaged at least one home in the neighborhood.

Both streets remained blocked off past sunrise as investigators collected evidence and documented the scene with a drone camera.

No arrests have been made and the shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting asked to call Waterloo Police Department at (319) 291-4340 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at (855) 300-TIPS (8477).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0