Woman tied to Capitol riots was wrong-way driver in fatal crash in Missouri

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A woman tied to the U.S. Capitol riots a year ago was drunk and driving the wrong way on Interstate 44 on Wednesday night when she killed a woman and seriously injured the man driving another car in Franklin County, authorities said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said the wrong-way driver, 22-year-old Emily E. Hernandez, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital for treatment. Hernandez lives in Sullivan, Missouri.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. Wednesday on eastbound I-44 in Franklin County. The woman who died in the crash was identified as 32-year-old Victoria N. Wilson of St. Clair, Missouri. She was a passenger in a car that was hit by Hernandez, police said. Wilson's husband was seriously hurt.

Hernandez was issued a citation Wednesday night at the hospital for two felonies: driving while intoxicated resulting in death, and driving while intoxicated resulting in injury. Cpl. Dallas Thompson of the Missouri Highway Patrol said Hernandez was cited for those offenses and a patrol trooper will be seeking charges from the Franklin County prosecutor's office.

Thompson said no mugshot was available of Hernandez because she was hospitalized after the wreck, and no court date has been set.

The fatal crash happened on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Capitol riots last Jan. 6. Hernandez was pictured during the riots holding a broken sign from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office.

Ethan Corlija, one of Hernandez’s lawyers, said he was with Hernandez on Wednesday night in the hospital. She needed surgery to close a head wound, he said, but was expected to be released from the hospital sometime Thursday.

He said the crash was “a tragic event” and “not intentional,” adding, “My heart goes out to the other motorist who lost their life and their family.”

Corlija said the plan was to go forward with a court hearing Monday at which Hernandez will plead guilty to a single misdemeanor charge connected to the Capitol riot.

The misdemeanor should carry a recommended sentence of six months or less in prison.

Hernandez is facing five misdemeanors in U.S. District Court in Washington, including knowingly entering a restricted building without authority, demonstrating in the Capitol, stealing, and knowingly engaging in disorderly conduct in a restricted building with intent to impede the government.

Pictures and videos from inside and outside the Capitol show a smiling Hernandez holding up a piece of a sign from Pelosi’s office. Charging documents say tipsters told the FBI that it was Hernandez, and also said she’d posted pictures of herself in the Capitol via Snapchat.

Hernandez was one of three people who traveled together to Washington for the "Stop the Steal" rally. All three entered the Capitol and were charged. William D. "Bill" Merry, Hernandez's uncle, and Paul Scott Westover, his friend, have both pleaded guilty.

In the fatal crash, the patrol said Hernandez had been driving west in the eastbound lanes in a 2014 Volkswagen Passat. Wilson was a passenger in an eastbound 2019 Buick Enclave driven by Ryan E. Wilson, 36, of St. Clair. He suffered serious injuries and was being treated at Missouri Baptist Hospital in Sullivan.

The patrol said both cars swerved right before the crash. After the vehicles collided, Ryan Wilson's car ended up hitting cable barriers in the highway median.

Hernandez was the only person listed in the patrol's crash report who was wearing a seat belt.

Thompson, the patrol spokesman, said neither he nor the trooper who worked the crash investigation knew about Hernandez's connection to the riots. Thompson said he didn't have additional details, such as where Hernandez got on the highway before the crash.

'Heart of gold'

Victoria Wilson, the woman killed in the crash, was the innocent victim of the wrong-way driver, police said. Wilson was the mother of two boys, ages 15 and 10. Her husband, Ryan, is a stay-at-home father and the boys were being homeschooled since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Victoria Wilson was a home healthcare aide who worked primarily with disabled people, including children. She and her mother began doing that work together many years ago.

"She had a heart of gold," said Victoria's mother, Tonie Donaldson. "Not everyone can work with mentally challenged children, and she's done it since she was 13."

"She never went without a smile on her face," her mother said.

While Ryan Wilson was hospitalized Thursday, Donaldson and her husband, Eddie, were taking care of their grandsons. Donaldson said Ryan Wilson suffered broken bones in a foot and had a dislocated ankle and several lacerations.

Ryan and Victoria Wilson were traveling on I-44 to come home Wednesday night after eating dinner at Applebee's to celebrate an upcoming wedding anniversary. Their anniversary isn't until Sunday but they celebrated early because Victoria works weekends, Donaldson said. The couple had been together 15 years.

Donaldson said she was upset that Hernandez wasn't already in jail or prison for her role in the Capitol riots.

"Why is she still out?" Donaldson told the Post-Dispatch. "With what she did to the government, why is she still walking the street?"

Donaldson said of Hernandez, "To me, she's a piece of (expletive deleted). At 7 o'clock, you're drunk and she got on the highway drunk?"

Donaldson said the family has set up a fundraising account to help cover funeral expenses.

Kim Bell • 314-340-8115 @kbellpd on Twitter kbell@post-dispatch.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0