Woman tossed by bison at Custer State Park

CUSTER, S.D. — Custer State Park reminds visitors to give bison their space after a woman was tossed by an animal on Saturday.
Kobee Stalder, visitor services program manager for the park, said from their understanding, a couple was walking back to their cabin near the general store from a wedding at the pavilion.
While they walked back, there was a bison herd in the arts festival field across from the education center and the woman got too close to a cow and her calf.
"Unfortunately they got a little too close and the lady was knocked down by a buffalo," Stalder said.
He said the woman did not sustain any major injuries and law enforcement were able to arrive on scene quickly. The woman was checked by an ambulance and left of her own accord.
"Other than some bumps and bruises she was OK," he said. "We're very fortunate in that aspect that no more severe injuries were sustained during that incident."
Stalder said bison are wild animals and should not be approached. There are signs throughout Custer State Park noting that bison are dangerous.
"We encourage visitors to make a conscious effort to give them their space," Stalder said. "Whether that cow felt threatened or maybe that person walking didn't realize she was between a cow and a calf, we're not too certain on that, but she was close enough to alter that animal's behavior."
He said the park advises people to keep at least 100 yards between them and an animal, and the best place to view wildlife is from the safety of a vehicle.
Stalder said if people are out hiking and encounter a herd, they should go around or wait for the herd to move on. People could also slowly back away from the herd or an individual animal.
"We'll continue to educate visitors that bison are wild animals," Stalder said. "Though they look docile, they have an aggressive side to them. They can be unpredictable. If people give them space and respect those animals, everyone can walk away with a positive experience."
