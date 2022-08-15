Workers finish removing the Pershing Center mural's 763,000 tiles in Lincoln

After 65 years, the giant, 763,000-tile mural is gone from the facade of Pershing Center, saved by a small group of people determined not to see it demolished along with the old auditorium.

That small group, led by arts advocate Liz Shea-McCoy, raised the $844,000 necessary to safely remove the tiles from the 38-foot-by-140-foot mural before city officials start demolition on the building on Centennial Mall.

In four months, nearly 850 people from across Nebraska and beyond donated to the cause, and on July 20, Mike McCullough, owner of MTZ Properties, and his crew began the painstaking process of removing the tiles.

“We did the impossible in four months,” Shea-McCoy said. “I couldn’t be happier. I’m so proud of the generosity of Nebraskans. This is just a great example of the importance of people coming together to save a piece of Nebraska history.”

The mural was designed by Leonard Thiessen and William Hammond and when it was finished in 1957, it was thought to be the largest of its kind in the western hemisphere. Thousands of people have walked under the mural on their way to sporting events, concerts and graduations.

The tiles were removed by adhering a sticky, specialized material, similar to contact paper, on 4-foot-by-8-foot sections of the mural, then using a putty-like tool behind the mural and carefully pulling the tiles off, section by section.

Each section — about 250 in all — was placed on wooden pallets with raised sides to keep space between them, and are being stored in one of McCullough’s warehouses.

The weather cooperated and allowed the work to be finished more quickly than McCullough anticipated and workers took down the last tiles Friday, just before a music festival on Centennial Mall on Friday evening, Shea-McCoy said.

That’s the first phase.

Now the group needs to raise another $2 million to restore and reinstall the mural. Shea-McCoy said the group is talking with the city about the best place for the mural, possibly a park, at eye level, with lighting so people can see the 38 figures depicting an array of athletic, dance and circus events.

Shea-McCoy said she’d like to finish the second phase of fundraising by next spring. The auditorium is being demolished as part of a development of that block.

“I’d like the momentum to keep going,” she said. “I just have to keep this energy going.”

Tax-deductible donations for the restoration and reinstallation of the mural can be made online at https://www.nshsf.org/projects/pershing-mural/ or by mailing a check to the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation (128 N. 13th St., Suite 1010, Lincoln, NE 68508), noting Pershing Mural in the "memo" line of the check.