DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Family members of a man killed in the partial collapse of a Davenport apartment building have filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

Branden Colvin Sr. was one of three men who died in The Davenport after the six-story apartment building's exterior west wall fell on May 28.

Six defendants are named in the lawsuit: building owner Andrew Wold; Wold-held properties Davenport Hotel, LLC and Andrew Wold Investments, LLC; Select Structural Engineering, LLC; Bi-State Masonry, Inc.; and the City of Davenport.

The suit was filed Wednesday by the estate of Branden Colvin Sr, which is co-administered by Ashley Christian and Noah Peterson. Colvin Sr.'s children also are part of the suit, filing as individuals. They are: Peterson, Branden Colvin Jr., Brittney Colvin, and minor children identified as "E.H." and "N.J."

The family is represented by attorneys Rick Keys of Keys Law Offices in Rock Island, as well as Brian Galligan and Amber Haberl of Galligan Law PC in Des Moines.

It is the sixth lawsuit filed in the wake of the building's collapse, and is the first alleging wrongful death. Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien also were killed in the collapse.

'Alive under the rubble'

The Colvin family's filing offers a stark narrative about the collapse.

The suit alleges Colvin Sr. was in his fifth-floor apartment when he was " ... violently swept from his apartment, falling with the debris and buried under multiple feet of rubble." It alleges he " ... remained alive under the rubble, potentially for days, until he later died."

Colvin Sr.'s body was recovered June 3.

The narrative outlines allegations of negligence against Wold, Select Structural Engineering, Bi-State Masonry, and the city, and includes information from Shauna Dixon, who lived in The Davenport in April 2023.

Dixon called The Davenport's management and reported that " ... her wall was bowing, her window frame was pulling away from the wall and the floor was uneven, observing that the 'floor and wall were really soft.'"

The filing notes Dixon sent the building's management an email stating, "I don't want to fall out of the building one day."

Dixon was moved to a building "across the street" from The Davenport. The filing alleges "No other tenants of The Davenport were moved or notified by management of Ms. Dixon's concerns."

Negligence and punitive damages

The filing alleges a count of negligence and a count of punitive damages against each defendant — except Bi-State Masonry, which was listed as a defendant but is not included in the details of the counts.

Count 1: Negligence. The Colvin family alleges the defendants knew of should have known about the condition of The Davenport and the threat that posed to its tenants.

Count 2: Punitive damages. The conduct of defendants showed "wanton disregard" for Colvin Sr.'s "safety, welfare and interests."

Previous lawsuits

• Broc Nelson filed a lawsuit Wednesday, the fifth since the May 28 partial collapse of the six-story apartment building.

The suit named nine defendants, including building owner Andrew Wold and the city of Davenport.

Three Wold corporations also are named in the lawsuit: Davenport Hotel, LLC; Andrew Wold Investments, LLC; Village Property Management, LLC.

Two companies that worked on the building are named as defendants: Select Structural Engineering, LLC and Bi-State Masonry, Inc.

The suit also names Waukee Investments, which sold the building to Wold in 2021, and Parkwild Properties, LC, which managed the property for Waukee Investments.

Nelson was in his apartment when a large portion of the west wall collapsed. He described being "thrown around" and inhaling dust as he made his way out of the building as alarm rang out.

• Jennifer Smith and Dionte McMath, owners of 4th Street Nutrition, along with residents Brandy Wheelhouse, Michelle Vivians, Phillip Brooks and Mildred Harrington, are represented by John T. Flynn, Camille E. Kahn, and Paige E. Hillyer of Brubaker, Flynn & Darland PC.

Through their attorney, they filed a lawsuit June 12 in Scott County District Court against Wold and two of his business interests, Davenport Hotel LLC and Andrew Wold Investments LLC.

The suit also listed as defendants the city of Davenport and the city’s former chief building official, Pradhan.

This suit was the first filed in connection with the apartment building’s collapse that named Pradhan as a defendant. She resigned from her city post shortly after the collapse.

• Former residents Lexus Berry and Quanishia White-Berry filed a lawsuit June 7 against Davenport Hotel LLC, Wold, Andrew Wold Investments, Village Property Management, Alliance Contracting, Select Structural Engineering, Bi-State Masonry, the city of Davenport, Waukee Investments and Parkwild Properties.

The couple was inside their apartment at the time of collapse, and Quanishia was trapped and rescued after an on-site amputation of her left leg about eight hours later.

They are represented by Andrew M. Stroth of Action Injury Law Group; Steven A. Hart of Hart McLaughlin & Eldridge; and Ronald A. May of Gomez May.

• Former tenant Mildred Harrington and nearby building resident Rijeh Garnett filed litigation June 2 against Davenport Hotel LLC, which manages The Davenport, and are seeking unspecified damages.

According to court records, more plaintiffs could join the suit, represented by Harrington and Garnett as a class action suit.

• Former tenant Dayna Feuerbach filed a civil suit June 5 against Wold, Davenport Hotel LLC, Andrew Wold Investments LLC, Select Structural Engineering, LLC, Bi-State Masonry, Inc., the city of Davenport, Waukee Investments I LLC and Parkwild Properties LC.

Feuerbach, represented by attorney Jeffrey Goodman of the Philadelphia-based firm of Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky and Christopher D. Stombaugh of Platteville, Wisconsin-based firm DiCello Levitt, alleges that the defendants knew of problems with The Davenport that threatened the safety of its residents but didn't act to remove them from danger prior to the collapse.