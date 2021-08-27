Wyoming judge: Get vaccinated, reduce your court fine

A Natrona County judge is offering a unique form of community service to help people pay off court fines — getting a COVID-19 vaccination.

Circuit Court Judge Steven Brown began offering the deal earlier this summer, after seeing vaccination rates stagnate. He started asking people making traffic or circuit court appearances if they were vaccinated, and got a lot of nos.

The city of Casper already has a community service program that works with the courts to offer $10 off fines per hour of work for local charities, nonprofits and other organizations that need a hand. Getting vaccinated against the coronavirus is another way for people to help their community, Brown said.

“It’s just another form of community service,” Brown said Thursday. “You can go down and clean dog poop at the shelter or something, but in the big picture we need to get COVID under control… we’ll be better off if people go get that shot.”

One woman making her initial appearance in circuit court on Monday was offered $200 off a $560 fine if she got her shot within 30 days. Just bring the vaccine card to the courthouse, Brown told her, and the clerk will take the money off of that fine.