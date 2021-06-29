Year of pandemic proves winner for Iowa Lottery

In an interview, Strawn said a number of "unique experiences" drove lottery sales to "reach new heights" as Iowans who were forced to spend more leisure and work time at home turned to a safe, local entertainment option.

"We’re a discretionary income entertainment product at a time when there were no games, there were no concerts, there’s no vacation. People were looking for a safe entertainment option and they turned to the lottery," he said.

Strawn said fiscal 2021 saw steady sales increases. "There really wasn't wild swings," he said. But lottery financial and marketing presentations indicated March and April were big months, which coincided with casino operations also noting gambling spikes as Iowans received government relief checks intended to help Americans weather the pandemic and stimulate the economy.

While lottery products like the "pick 3" and "pick 4" games also saw record sales, Strawn expressed concern that national lotto jackpot products like Powerball and Mega Millions — while significantly higher than last year's "historical low performance" — continued to "underperform" past multiyear averages, though Powerball is nearly 30 percent ahead of last year.