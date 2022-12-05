Years in the making, Lincoln South Beltway to open later this month

After more than three decades of planning, Lincoln’s largest road project is set to open several months early.

Three years after construction began, state officials announced Friday that the South Beltway will open Dec. 14, nearly six months ahead of schedule.

The 11-mile, $352 million four-lane roadway that stretches from U.S. 77 to 120th Street and largely runs just south of Saltillo Road, was supposed to be open by May 1, and officials had given no public indication that it was so far ahead of schedule.

Hawkins Construction started the project in February 2020, after city and state officials had discussed plans for it since the 1980s.

Originally, the project was expected to take eight years to complete, but in 2019, the Legislature approved a bill that authorized a new financing process that allowed the state to pay for the road over eight years even though it would be built over three.

Curt Mueting, a state construction engineer overseeing the project, said weather played a big role in allowing the project to be done ahead of schedule.

Lincoln has had three straight years of below-normal precipitation, and the past year has been particularly dry, with very little snow falling last winter.

“We didn’t have a whole lot of issues weather-wise,” Mueting said.

He said the way the contract with Hawkins was structured also played a role.

Mueting said the contract allows the company some flexibility in when it does certain parts of the project, but there was a concerted effort to get the main road done before the end of this year to avoid any possible weather-related complications in the spring.

“The contractor pushed really hard, as did we, to try to get as much of it done as possible before the end of the year,” he said.

Mueting said there was no financial incentive in Hawkins’ contract to complete the project early.

There is still plenty of work to be done, and the Department of Transportation said work on the project will continue for another year and a half or so.

Mueting said most of that work will be on interchanges at 84th Street and near 27th Street, which will include roundabouts on Saltillo Road. Those interchanges will likely not open until early in 2024.

Until then, the 70th Street interchange will be the only access to and from the beltway between the connections to U.S. 77 in southwest Lincoln and Nebraska 2 at 120th Street.

However, construction adjacent to the new Standing Bear High School will keep 70th Street closed to traffic through the early part of next year. City officials had aimed for completing work at the time the bypass opened.

The goal of the South Beltway is to reduce traffic going through Lincoln, particularly truck traffic, on the existing Nebraska 2 dotted with stoplights.

By 2025, the state expects 13,600 vehicles to travel the central stretch of the beltway daily, including 1,700 semis — reducing truck traffic through Lincoln by at least two-thirds.

The existing stretch of Nebraska 2 will be relinquished to the city and has been renamed Nebraska Parkway.