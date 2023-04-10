Authorities arrested a 37-year-old York man following a dramatic chase in north Lincoln early Monday morning, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

The pursuit started shortly after 1 a.m. Monday when Robert Allen fled Lincoln Police officers after they tried to pull over the stolen Dodge Caravan he was driving, the State Patrol alleged in a news release.

Lincoln Police relayed information on the Dodge to State Patrol troopers, who spotted the van speeding on Waverly Road near U.S. 77 a short time later, the agency said in the news release.

Troopers initiated another traffic stop, but Allen fled, heading south on U.S. 77 toward Lincoln, according to the news release.

Troopers rammed the minivan as Allen turned eastbound on Fletcher Avenue, but the York man regained control of the Dodge and struck another trooper's cruiser as he continued to flee south on U.S. 77, the State Patrol said.

Allen then turned east on Havelock Avenue before turning back north onto 70th Street, where troopers again rammed the van, bringing the pursuit to an end, according to the news release.

Troopers arrested the 37-year-old on suspicion of willful reckless driving, assault on a peace officer and flight to avoid arrest, among a handful of other alleged charges.

A passenger, a 27-year-old Shelton woman, was also taken into custody and arrested on suspicion of drug possession, the State Patrol said.

Troopers took both Allen and the Shelton woman to the Lancaster County jail.

