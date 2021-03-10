York middle schoolers ‘Striv’ for new challenges

YORK – The two announcers prepare for every game like it’s a State Championship; rosters for both teams are studied, the equipment prepared and tested, then comes game time.
One announcer specializes in color commentary, while the other sticks with the essentials, the pair playing off each other as comfortably as the athletes on the court.
The announcers, by the way, are eighth-graders.
York Middle School students and fast friends Layton Oberle and Wes Heiss are sports broadcasting prodigies. The story of how they got behind the microphone is one of initiative, passion and teamwork.
“As a sixth-grader (Layton) would bring a microphone to high school football games and both do play-by-play and give color commentary about the game,” said York Middle School Principal Kenny Loosvelt. “This year he asked me if it would be possible to announce during middle school girls and boys basketball games.”
Loosvelt said it was a request he’d never received before, but he recognized the question was an opportunity for a life-altering teaching moment. “I asked Layton to do some research. I asked him to develop a list of qualities that great announcers have; he went to work right away and came back with a comprehensive list of attributes that make a great sports broadcaster.
"We discussed some expectations and with some tweaking, I approved him to announce at our games.”
Soon word reached York Middle School that the York High School media production team was looking for help with Striv broadcasts of YHS girls’ and boys’ basketball. “We have a dozen students in the Media Productions class. and they are all very involved in activities,” said Levi Loofe, technology teacher. “Some are sports, others are fine arts. Either way, these kids are busy.”
The novel coronavirus has led many to watch high school sports from the comfort of their own home, making streaming outlets — including Striv — play a pivotal role in keeping fans in the game. Loofe and York Public Schools administrators knew the district’s fans of all activities were dedicated followers, so making games available on Striv was important. “The administration and I sat down, and we decided that we wanted to incorporate junior high into the program,” Loofe said.
Layton jumped at the chance, recruited Wes, and the eighth-graders stepped up to the plate.
Wes was a little apprehensive at first, said his mom, Jenny Heiss. “At first Wes wouldn’t say anything, then it was all of the sudden, it was crazy the amount of confidence he got from Layton,” she said.
Layton said he found more confidence, too. “More experience helps me know if what I want to say sounds good. Westley and I improved on our commentary as the season went on.”
The pair honed their skills game after game and were a hit with both players and virtual spectators. “During the first few games in December when spectators were really limited I had many people send me messages about the wonderful job Layton and Wes were doing announcing the games,” Loosvelt said.
“(Layton) and Wes get quite a lot of compliments online,” Loofe said. “When people see me they tell me how great of a job they are doing announcing games.”
“We are proud of Layton’s accomplishments and we are grateful for the support both he and Westley received this year,” Layton’s mom, Angela Oberle, said. “With COVID restrictions and limited fans allowed in the gym, streaming the games through Striv allowed more family and friends to cheer on their teams.”
There is a lot more to announcing a game than knowing the sport itself. “They make sure to go get the proper name pronunciations from the PA announcer so they say them correctly on our streams,” Loofe said. “Layton also likes to have some stats on hand so he can add those tidbits of information into the stream.”
“Striv involves much more detail and talking throughout the entire game. Public announcing is different because I only announce the play and players who score and foul,” Layton said. Wes contributed color commentary.
Layton said he would like to continue announcing once he enters high school, which will be bittersweet, because his friend and fellow announcer is moving out of state.
“I hope I can continue to work with the Striv team in high school,” Layton said. “I like watching and being involved in the game. I like sharing the specific plays with those who can’t be at the game.”
Still, he said, there is something even better than sharing the game: sharing the mics.
“Working with Westley is the best part of Striv; he is a great friend.”
CREATING COMMUNITY DURING CRISIS
Meals for seniors
Dance recital with Dad
Child Advocacy Center
Generosity
Food Bank
Matt Talbot
Malone Center
Finding a way to connect
Community Action
Relaying a COVID-19 test
The show went on … a month early
Special delivery
4-H learning
Lincoln reads
Cruisin' at home
96th birthday
Minden Christmas lights
Quilting masks
Waverly parade
Kindness cards
Stained glass
Switching to hand sanitizer
Parks bingo
Happy birthday from NSP
Randolph's offer
We're in This Together
Solidarity here in south Lincoln pic.twitter.com/GNVXWjMue2— Chris Basnett (@HuskerExtraCB) April 1, 2020