York middle schoolers ‘Striv’ for new challenges

The pair honed their skills game after game and were a hit with both players and virtual spectators. “During the first few games in December when spectators were really limited I had many people send me messages about the wonderful job Layton and Wes were doing announcing the games,” Loosvelt said.

“(Layton) and Wes get quite a lot of compliments online,” Loofe said. “When people see me they tell me how great of a job they are doing announcing games.”

“We are proud of Layton’s accomplishments and we are grateful for the support both he and Westley received this year,” Layton’s mom, Angela Oberle, said. “With COVID restrictions and limited fans allowed in the gym, streaming the games through Striv allowed more family and friends to cheer on their teams.”

There is a lot more to announcing a game than knowing the sport itself. “They make sure to go get the proper name pronunciations from the PA announcer so they say them correctly on our streams,” Loofe said. “Layton also likes to have some stats on hand so he can add those tidbits of information into the stream.”

“Striv involves much more detail and talking throughout the entire game. Public announcing is different because I only announce the play and players who score and foul,” Layton said. Wes contributed color commentary.