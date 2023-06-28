SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- A UPS truck driver was injured Tuesday when his parked truck was struck by another vehicle.

The truck was parked facing east on the south shoulder of Sioux County Road B-30 across from a driveway east of U.S. Highway 75 near Sioux Center.

According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, at 12:15 p.m. an eastbound GMC Acadia driven by Donna Fedders struck the truck from behind. The truck's driver, Aaron Tweet, was in the back of the truck getting a package.

Tweet, 36, of Sioux City, and Fedders, 73, of Doon, Iowa, both were transported by ambulance to Sioux Center Health for treatment of their injuries.

Fedders was cited for failure to stop in an assured clear distance.