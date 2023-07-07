The three old gents noshing burgers, tater tots and chicken-fried steak at Pat & Mike’s Bar and Grill in Omaha could have been anybody’s grandpas, joshing about old times.

Except these three Omahans — all more than 100 years old — had something special to talk about.

Joe Burgess, William Brown and Bob Reisser all served aboard Army Air Force bombers during World War II, staring down German anti-aircraft fire and Messerschmitt fighters.

Brown piloted B-24 Liberators and Reisser flew B-17 Flying Fortresses, while Burgess was a B-24 radio operator. Collectively, they completed 98 bombing missions, mostly over Nazi Germany.

Mark Jensen, a retired union electrician who has befriended local veterans, brought them together Friday. He has helped a number of them obtain military medals they were entitled to but never received.

“I had two World War II pilots and a (radio operator),” Jensen said. “I thought they might have something to talk about.”

Some of their conversation was good-natured ribbing over the merits of the respective aircraft they flew.

“The B-24 could fly farther, faster, higher than the B-17,” Brown boasted. “The only way the B-17 was better was their PR guy.”

Reisser retorted that the boxy-looking B-24 was “the crate the B-17 came in.”

Reisser, 101, lived in Sioux City, Iowa, until he was 11, then moved to Omaha.

When the Japanese navy attacked Pearl Harbor Dec. 7, 1941, he was 19 and earning 35 cents an hour, sweeping floors and washing windows at Nebraska Tractor & Equipment Co.

He enlisted soon after and passed a series of tests that qualified him for pilot training.

In 1944, Reisser was assigned to the 8th Air Force’s 452nd Bomb Group, operating out of England. Between January and April 1945, he and his crew flew 28 combat missions, almost all of them over Germany. Three were over the capital, Berlin.

Among his most memorable missions was one where he turned back home early after losing an engine on the way to Hamburg. The two B-17s in formation on his right and left — his wingmen — continued to the target. Both were shot down.

“It wasn’t my turn yet,” Reisser said.

He remained an Air Force pilot even after World War II and later flew B-29s during the Korean War. He was training to fly the giant B-36 bomber when that war ended.

Reisser returned to Omaha with his wife, Katherine — whom he married in 1944 — and his two sons, Craig and Kurt. He again worked for Nebraska Tractor & Equipment, rising to become vice president for sales.

Brown, 102, lived in Omaha before the war and enlisted at what is now Offutt Air Force Base July 30, 1942. He received his pilot training in Texas the following year. He joined a new B-24 crew in Lincoln.

Assigned to the 93rd Bombardment Group, Brown called them the “lucky crew” because they survived 35 bombing missions over Germany between July 1944 and February 1945 without a casualty.

Not that he didn’t have some close shaves. On his very first mission, some flak tore a hole in his aircraft near the pilot seat. Shrapnel cut some of the wires in the electric suit that kept him warm at high altitudes.

But Brown had been so focused on flying, he didn’t even notice the damage .

On another flight, he returned from a run on Hamburg with a tree limb stuck in his landing gear, a smoking engine, and more than 20 holes in his plane. But the crew was unscathed.

Brown earned the Distinguished Flying Cross and an Air Medal with five oak-leaf clusters.

After the war, he gave up flying and returned to Omaha, where he worked for the Union Pacific railroad as an auditor. He retired in 1980 after 43 years with the company.

Burgess, 106, grew up in Utica, New York. But he didn’t want to stay there.

“That city was dead, an old cotton mill town,” he said.

So in July 1940, Burgess enlisted in the Army. When Pearl Harbor was bombed a year and a half later, he was in Greenland, building a “steel-carpet” runway on the snow-covered island for military airplanes to use while flying between the United States and Great Britain.

After three years as an enlisted soldier, Burgess was selected for officer candidate school — except that an injury to his leg kept him from starting his training.

“They delayed it and delayed it. Finally I said, ‘Let me out!’” Burgess recalled.

He transferred to the Army Air Corps. He was trained as a radio operator on B-24s. He was assigned to a 15th Air Force squadron operating near the southern tip of Italy.

Burgess said his hairiest mission wasn’t the result of enemy fire, but a faulty aircraft borrowed from another unit.

En route to the target, the crew realized that one of the B-24’s fuel transfer pumps didn’t work. After dropping their bombs on the target, the crew wasn’t sure they could make it back to base after an engine failed.

“We took a vote whether we wanted to bail out or keep going. We said ‘Keep going!’” Burgess recalled.

A second engine failed, and they lost altitude. They limped into a British airfield.

“The thing was, we made it back,” Burgess said.

He, too, completed the 35 missions then required of air crews before they could rotate out of combat. After the war, he stayed in the reserves for several years but decided to use his G.I. Bill benefits to attend college in New York and earn a degree in electrical engineering.

Burgess met a woman from Nebraska and followed her here. He got a job as the chief engineer in charge of operating the electrical systems at Offutt Air Force Base. He worked there for 23 years.

He retired to Florida and a life of golf. Now he is back in Omaha, where he resides at Elk Ridge Village. He is friends with Reisser, who also lives there. But Friday was their first time meeting Brown, who lives at Immanuel Senior Living.

“Hopefully they enjoyed their conversation with each other,” said Jensen, who brought them together.

All three are part of a dwindling cohort of World War II veterans, most of whom have now reached the century mark.

Both Brown and Burgess have birthdays coming up this month. Burgess turns 107 on July 14, and Brown reaches 103 five days later.

“Evidently,” Brown said, “the good Lord doesn’t want us yet.”