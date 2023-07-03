A 3-year-old girl found down in Zorinsky Lake on Saturday night was rushed to an Omaha hospital with CPR in progress.

Omaha police and firefighters were called to the lake for a missing girl shortly after 9 p.m., an Omaha police spokesman said Sunday. When officers arrived, a citizen was performing CPR on the child.

The officers took over the life-saving measures until medics arrived. The girl was taken to Lakeside Hospital with life-saving measures in progress. She was in extremely critical condition Sunday.

Investigators determined that the girl was at a playground when she wandered away. She was found in the lake a short time later.

Zorinsky Lake Park is located at 156th and F Streets in southwest Omaha. The 255-acre lake offers boating and fishing.

CPR can double or triple a person’s chance of survival—here’s how it was developed Here’s how CPR was developed Before the 19th century: Varying methods from flagellation to bellows precede modern CPR 1868: First accounts of sternal compression recorded 1933: William Kouwenhoven ‘accidentally’ develops modern CPR technique while researching external defibrillation 1938: Vladimir Negovsky establishes first resuscitation laboratory in Moscow 1949: Red Cross invites CPR pioneers to evaluate techniques 1956: Mouth-to-mouth resuscitation deemed an effective method for life-saving techniques 1960: First CPR training mannequin is created 1974: Standards for CPR adopted by various medical organizations 2010s: Hands-only CPR gains popularity for bystander use