A 3-year-old girl found down in Zorinsky Lake on Saturday night was rushed to an Omaha hospital with CPR in progress.
Omaha police and firefighters were called to the lake for a missing girl shortly after 9 p.m., an Omaha police spokesman said Sunday. When officers arrived, a citizen was performing CPR on the child.
The officers took over the life-saving measures until medics arrived. The girl was taken to Lakeside Hospital with life-saving measures in progress. She was in extremely critical condition Sunday.
Investigators determined that the girl was at a playground when she wandered away. She was found in the lake a short time later.
Zorinsky Lake Park is located at 156th and F Streets in southwest Omaha. The 255-acre lake offers boating and fishing.
CPR can double or triple a person’s chance of survival—here’s how it was developed
Before the 19th century: Varying methods from flagellation to bellows precede modern CPR
1868: First accounts of sternal compression recorded
1933: William Kouwenhoven ‘accidentally’ develops modern CPR technique while researching external defibrillation
1938: Vladimir Negovsky establishes first resuscitation laboratory in Moscow
1949: Red Cross invites CPR pioneers to evaluate techniques
1956: Mouth-to-mouth resuscitation deemed an effective method for life-saving techniques
1960: First CPR training mannequin is created
1974: Standards for CPR adopted by various medical organizations
2010s: Hands-only CPR gains popularity for bystander use
