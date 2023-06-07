KEARNEY — The sole victim of Friday’s small aircraft crash southeast of Kearney was a 69-year-old man from the Denver area.

According to a press release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, John G. Reading, 69, of Broomfield, Colorado, died when the single-engine Van’s VR-7 aircraft he was piloting went down.

The Sheriff’s Office withheld Reading’s identification pending notification of relatives. According to the Sheriff’s Office, an autopsy was performed in Omaha, and the next of kin have been notified.

Around 9:12 a.m. Friday a person notified the Sheriff’s Office about the crash south of Interstate 80 and about 12 miles east of Kearney. First responders were able to locate the crash site in a field near the east end of Bassway Strip State Wildlife Management Area.

