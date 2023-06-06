A 64-year-old man died Sunday after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a deer south of Ashland.

Michael Kellogg of Ashland was taken to the Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. He was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Omaha hospital.

Investigators determined that Kellogg was southbound on 238th Street near Davey Road on a 2002 Honda motorcycle at 7 a.m. A deer ran onto the roadway and collided with the motorcycle.

