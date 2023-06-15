Kendra Points, a former online auction regular who was always looking for the next great deal, is betting that it's the next big thing in e-commerce.

She's not alone. Last November, when she and her husband, Matthew Nielsen, purchased Big Red Auctions LLC, their online auction franchise, there were just two other franchisees in the area.

Now there are seven.

"It's been interesting watching the number of franchises grow," she said, pointing to Star City Auctions, Primetime Auctions, Lincoln Elite and Good Life Auctions — among others — as locally owned auction houses in search of the same online shopping dollars.

There might be enough dollars to go around, she believes, because there's a fascination — an excitement, a state of mind — for consumers when it comes to online auctions. For some, it's the thrill of the hunt. Others are merely looking for a bargain.

"I think it's different for different people," she said. "I think there are some people who are addicted to the adrenaline rush you get from winning the items. And there are some people who just really want a good deal."

In a tight economy, Points said more and more people might use online auctions to save money while the cost of living continues to increase.

All of this is one of the residual effects of the Amazon boom. The online shopping craze has led to an inordinate number of returns — too many for Amazon's workforce to manage.

Instead, the world's online shopping giant sells the items for pennies on the dollar to other entrepreneurs, who sell it either in online auctions or in warehouse-type stores.

"We buy all kinds of things that are new, but not perfect or have packaging damage," Points said. "So they just get returned. And then we get them at a discount."

That's the procurement process, and there are enough returned items to feed plenty of small businesses, not all of them online.

Wholesale Logistics LLC, 2811 W. O St., has caused a stir with a weekly inventory dump of Amazon returns. On Fridays, when it debuts its new items — all thrown into containers that require shoppers to dig for their deals — items cost $8 each. The price drops each day and by Tuesdays, each item costs a buck.

The online auction model isn't much different. Equip-Bid Auctions, a Kansas City-based dot.com company formed in 2009, saw early on the potential in e-commerce and the popularity of the eBay experience.

It created an online network that could handle online auctions and then went about bringing in entrepreneurs like Points. Today, Equip-Bid provides websites and an online auction site for about 100 companies in the Midwest.

"We host their auctions on our sites," said Seth Cable, Equip-Bid's marketing director. "We're an online platform for small auction companies to use."

Big Red Auction, had its first online auction in April. It has since averaged about one auction each week, selling everything from clothing items to patio furniture, often to mixed results.

"It really has just been all over the place," Points said. "It depends on the products we're offering, depends on how many people see it (and) depends on how many people are bidding."

Big Red Auctions isn't yet turning a profit, but Points and Nielsen, who operate out of a 1,700-square-foot storage space at 515 W. South St., remain optimistic.

They are buoyed by statistics that show more than 6,000 people from the Lincoln and Omaha areas are regular bidders on Equip-Bid Auctions sites.

"It's just kind of a mishmash of people who live close enough to make it convenient to drive over and pick things up during the scheduled times," Points said.