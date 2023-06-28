Don & Millie's, founded in Omaha in 1989, is on its way to becoming an employee-owned restaurant chain.

Founders Mark Sweet and Dean Rasmussen were contemplating retirement a year ago, but instead of selling the business, they chose to partner with Teamshares and its employee ownership model.

The concept allows employees to share in the company's success with no financial burden, receiving dividend checks in the short term while looking forward to a secure retirement buyout.

Don & Millie's, which has two Lincoln locations, is expected to become 80% employee-owned within 20 years — at no cost to the employees.

