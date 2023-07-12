A private memorial service will be held for a former Omahan who led the development of Level 3 Communications during the fiber-optic telecommunications revolution.

“James Q. Crowe, 74, had a vision of cheaper bandwidth that would enable video streaming and the robust internet experience we enjoy today,” his family said in a statement to The World-Herald. “And he made that vision a reality.”

Crowe formed Level 3 Communications in 1997. Together with his parent company, Omaha-based construction giant Peter Kiewit Sons’ Inc., and its chairman, Walter Scott Jr., Crowe raised $15 billion to construct a totally new network based upon the newest technologies and optimized for the internet.

“Rather than have data move over traditional telephone networks, he envisioned voice, data and video moving over a revolutionary new kind of network using fiber-optic and internet technologies,” the statement said. “A network for the eyes rather than for the ears was how Crowe described it.”

Crowe died July 2 on his 74th birthday at his home in Paradise Valley, Arizona, after a battle with pulmonary arterial hypertension. A private memorial ceremony will be held later this summer.

He was born July 2, 1949, at Camp Pendleton Marine Corps base to Col. Henry Pierson Crowe and Mona Quell Crowe. In 1957, the family moved from California to Portsmouth, Virginia.

After earning a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Crowe received an MBA from Pepperdine University. Crowe spent his early career in the engineering and construction industry, specializing in the design and construction of electric power facilities, including both conventional and nuclear power plants.

In 1986 he was recruited by Kiewit to lead the laying of optical fiber underground. That led Crowe to launch MFS Communications in 1988 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Kiewit Diversified Group Inc. He took MFS public in 1993 and built it rapidly into a Fortune 500 company, before it moved to Broomfield, Colorado, and was acquired by WorldCom in 1996 for $14.3 billion.

A year later, Crowe founded Level 3, which grew to become a Fortune 500 company with a global network serving 50 countries. Crowe retired in 2013 but remained on the company board.

At the time, Scott praised Crowe for his leadership in building Level 3. “It is no exaggeration to say that, without Jim, there would be no Level 3.”

Level 3 Communications was acquired by CenturyLink, now Lumen Technologies, in 2017.

Crowe was also known for his philanthropy and hosted a fundraiser every year at his Denver home for the Anchor Center for Blind Children. He served on the board of trustees and chaired the finance committee of Denver Health.

He is survived by his wife Pam; sons, James and Sterling; daughter, Angie Barako; sisters, Gretchen Ward, Mona Sheperty and Mary Jenkins; brothers, Joel and Jon; and seven grandchildren.

