Newsweek's annual top-100 ranking of the most beloved workplaces includes one Nebraska company: Lincoln-based Hudl.

The sports technology company that was launched in 2006 by three friends at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln was listed No. 48 on the publication's 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces.

Hudl helps more than 200,000 sports teams — from youth and preps to collegiate and pros — prepare for the competition by offering a suite of video and data products used for scouting and recruiting.

More than 6 million users in more than 40 sports use Hudl's software, hardware and services that include online coaching tools, mobile and desktop apps, smart cameras, analytics and professional consultation and more.

A big part of the Newsweek ranking came courtesy of employee surveys, which makes it that much sweeter, said Tyler Thomas, Hudl's senior director of content and public relations.

"We're proud of how they did their methodology," he said. "It wasn't just outside perspective. It was actually internal perspective."

Newsweek's list recognizes companies that put their employees at the center of their business model.

The results were determined after surveying more than 2 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 30 to more than 10,000.

“Our goal is for Hudl to be the best place to work in sports technology," Hudl CEO David Graff said in a written statement. "Being included on this list is a testament of our teams’ collective efforts to promote an inclusive culture that values real talk, continued learning and development, transparency and winning together.”

Hudl's Haymarket headquarters lay dormant for much of the pandemic as its workforce operated remotely.

Thomas said many of the 3,200 employees worldwide have returned to the office — most of them in a hybrid format that allows them to work in the office as they see fit.

"We are seeing an increase of individuals coming into the office, be it for a few days a week because they really want to some teamwork. They're definitely leaning into that opportunity to come back in the office and see people's faces and collaborate together."

It's all part of a master plan that prioritizes outcomes over hours and extends a “work from anywhere” policy for four weeks per year, he said.

"We're definitely looking at ways that we can support employees to work — where they want to work and how they want to work," Thomas said. "As long as the work can get done in a productive manner and we can hit our deadlines and our goals."

Photos: Inside Hudl's new headquarters