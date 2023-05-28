Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

KEARNEY — Justin Murray, 18, practically grew up in a pumpkin patch. He earned the nickname of “The Pumpkin Farmer” from his basketball coach.

“My grandpa raised pumpkins when he was growing up,” Justin said. “He continued doing that as he got older. Well, when I was 6 or 7, I started helping him with his pumpkins. I kind of took over when I was about 13. I would sit in the parking lot of a bank on Second Avenue and sell pumpkins. That’s how it got started.”

When Justin turned 16, he thought up the idea of a pumpkin delivery business.

“I didn’t have the patience to sit in parking lots and sell pumpkins,” he said. “I started texting people and asking if they wanted me to swing by at a certain time on a weekend in the fall. I would get my trailer filled with pumpkins and drive over and sell them right out of the trailer.”

Even though he’s a city kid, Justin has connections with a piece of ground south of Kearney with about 500 acres.

“The farm that was homesteaded almost 200 years ago is out by Awarii Dunes Golf Course south of town,” he said. “My great grandma and my great aunt lived about a mile away in an old house. My grandpa taught school in Ord. We’ve always had the farm.”

Mostly the farm supports corn and cattle.

“The pumpkins are just a side thing,” Justin said. “I started to do it as a business, as a way to get money for college.”

While he estimates that his pumpkin patch covers only a couple acres, Justin said he planted 2,000 hills of pumpkins by hand.

“Technically you don’t really know exactly how many pumpkins each mound will bring,” he said. “I will probably yield about 5,000 pumpkins — and then you throw in gourds and stuff, but those don’t count as much.”

The Kearney High School senior, son of Chadd and Dawn Murray, plans to attend the University of Nebraska at Kearney in the fall to study physical education while he continues to farm.

Justin’s biggest challenge to growing pumpkins — weeds.

“We get a lot of pigweed from the sand out there south of town,” he said. “You have to go through, by hand, with a hoe and clean around each single plant. And then I go through with the rototiller, back and forth, pretty much all day in the summer. When the pigweed gets big, they have lots and lots of seeds on them.”

Justin keeps a list of customers who have purchased pumpkins from him in the past. After harvesting the pumpkins, he would text his customers to see if they would like to buy a pumpkin. He would then drive to the homes of his customers, sell the pumpkins and put them on their porches.

“When people were not home, they texted me what they wanted,” Justin said. “They might say I want four big ones and five little ones, and I would decorate their porches, send them a picture and they would pay me later.”

This summer Justin plans to increase his pumpkin planting and hopes to gather new customers. Someday he anticipates taking over the farm once his grandfather retires from farming. Justin plans to teach full time, farming on the side.

Over the years, Justin operated large pieces of farm equipment. He learned by watching his grandfather.

“I helped with field tillage,” he said. “And I helped to feed the cattle. Ever since I grew up, I was always out at the farm. A funny story I always tell people: When some parents ground their kids, they wouldn’t let them play video games or hang out with their friends. My parents would ground me from going out to the farm.”

Justin considers farming as a sort of therapy.

“It’s a stress reliever,” he said. “I like going out there and working by myself and not really having to listen to anyone. I can just do my own thing and have fun.”

