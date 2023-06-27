Abraham Oommen, the co-founder of the world's largest animal testing service, is branching out with a human genetic testing business.

GenoTypica, 6400 Cornhusker Highway, employs 16 people.

Oommen, who founded GeneSeek and later MatMaCorp, said genetic testing will provide clients with a better understanding of their genes while paying close attention to the privacy issues that are plaguing the biometric data industry.

Genetic testing sites have come under fire in recent years for collecting data and selling it to other companies like, for example, members of the pharmaceutical industry.

"A lot of people are interested in a service like this, but they're (reluctant) because of that fear their information is being sold," Oommen said. "That's one thing we want to take out of the picture."

They do so by never asking their clients for their full names. Instead, they are only asked for their age and sex and are issued an account number.

"That's your ID," Oommen said. "We don't know who you are. We don't ask you any information about your health issues."

GenoTypica has also simplified the process, Oommen said.

A company like 23andMe sends its customers kits that require them to put their saliva into a small tube, which could get messy, Oommen said.

"We just send a swab. They stick the swab in their mouth and rub it on your cheek cells and send the swab back to us," he said. "This is so simple, anyone can do it."

GenoTypica analyzes 1.7 million genetic markers — or more than three times the number that other testing services do. Those markers could indicate if someone is predisposed to certain health conditions, which would give them the ability to take precautionary measures.

That raw data is easily transferable to other genome analysis applications.

"The kind of information you'll get is very useful for a lot of people," Oommen said.

