Lincoln’s Google data center project appears to still be moving forward, even as the company pauses other projects elsewhere.

Some work has occurred over the past few months at the site on the northwest corner of the 56th Street interchange on Interstate 80, and some public filings suggest additional work is likely to happen soon.

Google has never publicly announced it is the company that has proposed the large data center, but the entity that filed for tax incentives is one of the company’s subsidiaries.

The data center project, originally proposed in 2019, showed a phased build-out that could include as much as 2 million feet of building space and 960 employees at the site by 2040.

There has been speculation that the project could be in danger of being shelved, largely because of a lack of work at the site since the announcement but also because of moves by Google elsewhere.

For example, in April 2022, the giant technology company announced plans to build a data center in northwest Omaha — its third in the Omaha metro area. That move cast some doubt on its need for a fourth data center just an hour away.

In December, numerous media outlets reported that Google was halting a data center project in Becker, Minnesota, that appears to be similar in size and scope to the one planned in Lincoln.

Also, there was a report in April that Google was putting a planned 80-acre mega campus in San Jose, California, on hold, although the company later disputed that report.

In February, Google said in a conference call with financial analysts that it plans to evaluate all of its real estate holdings.

In Lincoln, a subsidiary company named Agate LLC paid nearly $18.6 million for about 600 acres. That amount, however, is a drop in the bucket for a company the size of Google, which reported more than $60 billion in earnings in 2022.

Google also so far has failed to publicly announce its U.S. capital expenditure plans for the year, something it has done in the spring for several years in a row.

But recent applications made to regulatory bodies do seem to indicate that the Lincoln project is continuing to move forward, albeit slowly.

In February, the project sought an administrative amendment to its original application to the city of Lincoln, seeking to "provide street profiles, grading and draining, and water quality information so the applicant may proceed with a building permit and/or final plat."

Also in February, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy posted a joint public notice that they were reviewing the project for state certification in accordance with the provisions of Section 401 of the Clean Water Act, which ensures that any discharges into regulated bodies of water will comply with regulations.

That application shows seven different phases of the project.

The entities apparently have since approved a stormwater pollution prevention plan, which shows that mass grading of approximately 400 acres of the site is scheduled to begin sometime in June.

And at its May 19 board meeting, the Lincoln Electric System approved a resolution to allow its CEO to negotiate a one-year facility extension and interconnection agreement with Agate LLC.

