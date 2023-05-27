Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

B&R Stores, the Lincoln-based supermarket chain, has announced another acquisition.

The company said Friday that it has agreed to buy Mason's Market in Minden. Terms of the deal, which is scheduled to be finalized on June 19, were not disclosed.

The store has been a fixture in Minden since the 1950s, when it was opened by Tom and Edda Mason. Craig Space assumed ownership of the store in 1984 and his son Riley has operated it since 2011.

"I would like to thank the community for shopping with my family for many years and thank the employees for their loyal service," Craig Space said in a news release. "The support we have received has been truly remarkable."

B&R Stores President Mark Griffin said the store will continue to operate as Mason's Market, and, "We look forward to working with the current employees of the store," he said.

"We are proud to have the opportunity to serve the customers of Minden and endeavor ourselves to uphold the same high standards established by Riley and his family," Griffin said.

The purchase is B&R Stores' second in as many months. Last month, the company agreed to buy Joe's Market in Loup City.

The acquisitions add to B&R Stores' growing portfolio of small-town grocery stores. The company that owns Russ's Market and Super Saver has bought more than a dozen locations in small towns in Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri since 2017.

12 Nebraska shops to check out Fort Cody Trading Post Marshall Custom Hats Hollywood Candy Brown Sheep Co. Mill Store Cottage Inspirations Antiquarium Master's Hand Candle Co. North Platte Art And Gift Gallery Park Avenue Antiques The Keeping Room Too Far North Yesterday's Lady The Most Unlikely Place Marah's Treasures Suite Child Aqua York Boot 'N Repair Platte River Outdoors