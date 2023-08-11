Byron Eash hails from Ohio, but despite the long distance, he’s something like a regular at Oakland Express Fuels in Oakland, Nebraska.

He pops in almost every week while hauling regular loads from his home state to Norfolk.

“I always stop there to grab something to eat, something cold to drink and to check my straps,” Eash told Nebraska Lottery officials. “Then I’m good to go.”

When the lottery jackpots grow, sometimes he’ll even pick up a Mega Millions or Powerball ticket for a shot at the big bucks.

That’s what Eash, 60, of North Lewisburg, Ohio, did last week, buying a pair of Mega Millions quick-pick tickets just ahead of the Aug. 4 drawing.

His longshot bet paid off. His ticket matched all five of the white numbers (11, 30, 45, 52 and 56), earning him a $1 million payday, according to a Nebraska Lottery press release.

Had he also matched the gold Mega Ball (20), Eash would have been a billionaire.

He was one of seven Mega Millions players to earn the $1 million prize in the Aug. 4 drawing, beating odds of 1 in 12.6 million. Two others doubled that prize by purchasing the game’s “Megaplier.”

Nobody won the jackpot of more than $1.35 billion in that drawing. But someone did purchase a winning ticket in Neptune Beach, Florida, for the next drawing, on Tuesday, defying even steeper odds of 1 in 302.6 million. No one has yet stepped forward to claim that jackpot.

Eash did claim his prize at Nebraska Lottery headquarters Wednesday, taking a slight detour after picking up a load in Norfolk to take back to Ohio.

He told lottery officials he wasn’t sure whether his lottery luck would continue. But he has about a million reasons to keep visiting one Nebraska town.

“I’ll be stopping in Oakland,” Eash said. “I always do.”