Omaha’s electric utility will consider a $2 billion expansion proposal next month to meet “unprecedented” energy needs, and electric bills are likely to go up to pay for it.

Officials say a mix of residential, business and industrial growth has sparked a need for the Omaha Public Power District to quickly increase energy production.

And it appears data centers are major drivers of these new power demands.

OPPD expects that its peak energy load will increase at a rate of about 100 megawatts each year for the foreseeable future. That’s the equivalent of adding about 65 metro-area high schools or midsize hospitals in just one year, according to the utility.

OPPD has a plan to prepare for that need, but it won’t come cheap.

The plan calls for a capital investment of more than $2 billion in OPPD’s infrastructure. While exact numbers are yet to be determined, rate increases could range from 2.5% to 3% each year from 2027 to 2030, totaling 10% to 11% by 2030.

OPPD President and CEO Javier Fernandez put the Omaha area’s growing energy needs into perspective during a recent board meeting of the public utility.

Less than five years ago, OPPD’s annual energy growth was about four megawatts per year. Soon it will be 100MW, he said.

“People are moving to the state, people are building homes, businesses are expanding, new businesses are moving into the state,” Fernandez said.

Energy consumption is expected to grow across commercial, industrial and residential classes — with industrial customers expected to increase the most.

In 2022, the industrial class made up about 36% of the utility’s energy sales. That share is expected to rise to 57% by 2032, according to a presentation shared during an OPPD committee meeting.

The main reason: data centers. They are predicted to account for roughly two-thirds of all growth.

Data centers are one of the most energy-intensive building types, consuming 10 to 50 times as much energy per square foot as the commercial office building, according to the U.S. Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy.

Demand for data increased significantly during the COVID pandemic as employees and students went remote. Demand for data storage also has increased as new technology, artificial intelligence and virtual reality expands.

Energy consumption by data centers has exploded over the past decade, said Ryan Wishart, a Creighton assistant professor whose research includes environmental politics.

Wishart estimates that a typical data center, which uses more than 100 megawatts of electricity, has about the same power usage as 41,667 average OPPD residential customers.

The increase in electrical consumption has prompted campaigns by environmental groups to pressure large tech companies, including Google, Facebook and Amazon, to commit to buying enough renewable energy to cover 100% of their consumption, Wishart said.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is one example. The company opened a data center in Sarpy County in 2019 and expanded to 4 million square feet of space last year.

The Facebook facility is supported by 100% renewable energy, made possible by investments in wind energy, and thanks in part to a wind farm in Dixon County in northeast Nebraska.

Meanwhile, in October 2019, Google broke ground on a $600 million data center in Papillion and announced the opening of a northwest Omaha data center in 2022 and an expansion in 2023.

The tech giant has pledged to meet 100% of the power they use through renewable sources 24 hours a day by 2030.

In practice, however, these facilities may need to pull energy from multiple sources.

“Data centers draw power from the grid 24 hours a day, whether solar and wind energy they buy is being produced or not. They can cause utilities to burn more fossil fuels to meet their needs,” Wishart said. “Those emissions don’t go away just because they pay for more solar than they actually use the next day or week to try to balance the numbers out.”

Booming development and data centers will combine with another factor driving the projected energy increase.

The Southwest Power Pool, a regional transmission group that OPPD belongs to, last year increased its planned reserve margin, or the energy generation amount needed beyond the utility’s peak energy need, from 12% to 15%. OPPD needs to increase its capacity to meet this requirement.

To handle future demand, OPPD’s proposed energy generation plan calls for 1,000 to 1,500 megawatts of renewables (wind and solar), which would include generation from the utility’s previously approved Power with Purpose effort.

The plan also includes up to 125 megawatts of battery storage, 600 to 950 megawatts of thermal power (such as natural gas), at least 32 megawatts of demand response (shifting or shedding electricity demand to help balance the grid) and approximately 320 megawatts of added fuel capability and fuel oil storage at existing generation facilities — essentially, upgrading current facilities to allow for additional capacity during winter and extreme conditions.

All told, the proposed expansion represents a massive increase in OPPD’s ability to generate power.

“It’s taken us almost eight decades to build what we have today,” Fernandez told the board. “And these additional resources that we’re going to ask the board to consider for approval next month, we’re nearly going to double the current generation capabilities.”

While the plan does include some renewable power generation, some people feel it’s not enough.

“They’re moving much faster on their promises of fossil fuels than they are on clean energy,” said David Corbin, the Nebraska Sierra Club’s energy committee chair.

The Sierra Club would like to see what the group calls “smart growth,” including support for building codes that require energy efficiency and sustainable construction materials.

“In public health and medicine, we say uncontrolled growth is cancer,” Corbin said. “There’s a difference between good growth and growth for growth sake.”

OPPD board members are scheduled to consider the plan during their June 15 meeting. No public hearing is planned, but more information on generation needs, proposed plans and opportunity for public comments can be found at OPPDCommunityConnect.com.

A listening session hosted by OPPD Board President Eric Williams also is planned for June 5 at 5 p.m. at the Fontenelle Park Pavilion, 4407 Fontenelle Blvd.

In 2019, OPPD launched Power with Purpose, a plan that sought to add solar power and natural gas to meet load growth through 2026.

Those projects have added to OPPD’s energy generation, but the utility still needs to fill a gap, Fernandez said.

“We don’t have enough generation today to serve all the requirements that we have from customers who want to move in and begin service really, really fast,” Fernandez said. “We have to now talk to those large customers and tell them: ‘Yes, we can serve. Yes, we are open for business. But give us a little bit of time.’ “

Current projects that support this work include new Standing Bear Lake Station and Turtle Creek Station natural gas facilities. A utility-scale solar array is also being built at the Platteview facility. The projects are on schedule and working through the federal regulatory approval process, according to OPPD.

“It’s not going to be easy. It’s not going to be cheap. It’s not going to be fast. But we need to do this to really show up for Nebraska,” Fernandez told board members.

“We need to make sure that we continue to be the economic engine that powers this amazing state of ours,” he said. “All the way from the Panhandle to the Missouri River, we are growing like we’ve never been.”

