Members of the Omaha Public Power District board voted 8-0 Thursday to move forward a historic $2 billion expansion that will nearly double the utility’s electric generating capacity over the next decade.

The expansion, utility officials said, is needed to meet unprecedented growth in energy demand expected in the utility’s 13-county service territory in eastern Nebraska. Energy consumption by all customers — residential, commercial and industrial — is expected to increase by 70% by 2032.

Nearly 90% of the projected new development OPPD is striving to meet is coming from industrial customers, very large business enterprises that are heavy energy users. And roughly two-thirds of that new demand, OPPD says, is from data centers, the digital warehouses powering the nation’s work-from-home shift and allowing the sharing of back-to-school pictures on social media.

To meet that demand, the utility will add a fleet of new generation plants, mostly renewable sources like wind and solar, and plants that burn natural gas. But the utility says 90% of the actual energy generated will come from renewable resources, which will allow OPPD to continue reducing its climate-changing emissions.

Several attendees spoke to the need for additional generation to meet the growing demand for electrical power they are seeing from area business and industry.

Eric Williams, OPPD board chairman, said that highlights the fact that the utility is experiencing significant, unprecedented growth in demand for energy, and specifically for clean energy.

“We know the need,” he said. “It is clear that we need to provide the energy for our community going forward, and this recommendation meets those needs for our customers.”

OPPD officials project the plan will roughly require a 10% increase in rates, which will be phased in over four years beginning in 2027.

How individual classes of ratepayers will be impacted won’t be known until then.

Attendee David Begley complained that residential customers, particularly those in east Omaha, would be subsidizing data centers and said the companies that operate them should be shouldering the increased costs. He also questioned the utility’s assertions that wind and solar generation are low cost because those sources are backed up by natural gas plants.

OPPD CEO Javier Fernandez, however, has said that all customer groups will pay their fair share of any increases and that all customers will benefit from a more robust and resilient generation system.

Some of the new generation, in fact, is needed to meet an increase in the reserve power margin that the regional power grid to which OPPD belongs set last year. The added margin is intended to increase system reliability.

Meanwhile, the demand OPPD is facing is becoming more evident. Google on Tuesday will host a “new investment announcement” at its Papillion Data Center. In addition to its data center complex in Sarpy County, Google has another data center complex in Council Bluffs and another under construction in northwest Omaha.

Fernandez reported later in the meeting that OPPD set a new peak electrical load of 2,670 megawatts on July 28. That topped the previous peak recorded Aug. 2, 2022, marking a jump of 130 megawatts or a 5.1%.

Fernandez said the higher peak is a reminder of why the utility needs to keep existing generating units in good working order and “why we need to build the resources the board just approved.”

OPPD’s expansion plan initially was announced in May. But enough questions and concerns were raised that the utility’s elected board declined to vote in June, rescheduling the vote for Thursday.

The plan approved Thursday calls for 1,000 to 1,500 megawatts of wind and solar generation, a figure that includes up to 600 megawatts of renewable power approved in 2019 that the utility is still working to bring online.

Also included are 600 to 950 megawatts of natural gas, at least 32 megawatts of demand response (shifting or shedding electricity demand to help balance the grid), up to 125 megawatts of battery storage, and approximately 320 megawatts of added fuel capability and fuel oil storage at existing generation facilities.

While the fossil-fueled natural gas plants represent a big part of the new assets, OPPD officials say those plants are expected to operate less than 15% of the time. They will provide backup for when the wind isn’t blowing and the sun isn’t shining, help the utility meet demand at peak times, fill reserve requirements and make possible the introduction of the new renewable resources.

The board also voted 7-1 to revise its strategic directive on system planning to add incremental timelines for when the utility must get new resources under contract. The revised policy also specifies that the board get quarterly updates on progress on the resource plan.

Board member Mike Cavanaugh voted against the update, saying the revised policy doesn’t spell out how progress toward the goals should be counted.

But Fernandez said the fact that the new policy is a strategic directive rather than a resolution allows for discussion on how progress is measured as the utility moves forward. The revision says the utility needs to move fast and having the goals is one way to measure whether it’s moving fast enough.

Williams also has said he expects the utility will work to add more interim emissions goals between now and 2050. The utility has set a goal of “net zero” carbon emissions by 2050, meaning it would find offsets for any remaining carbon it is still emitting by that time.

The approved plan does not specify exactly what the renewable resources will be under the plan. But Fernandez has made it clear that a big focus will be solar, a resource he said combines both low costs and reliability when energy is most needed.

Last week, the utility announced it had acquired the rights for a potential solar project in York County. If it becomes a reality, the 310-megawatt plant near the town of McCool Junction would go a long way toward meeting OPPD’s 2019 renewable commitment.

Representatives of local environmental groups also encouraged the utility to continue to work toward greater energy conservation, both for residential customers and businesses.

Utility officials have stressed that they continue to work toward additional conservation in a variety of ways.

World-Herald staff writer Henry J. Cordes contributed to this report.

