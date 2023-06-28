Red Way, in its third week of serving the Lincoln Airport, has one nonstop destination not available at Omaha’s Eppley Airfield.

That flight is to Nashville, Tennessee.

Still, that doesn’t begin to explain early data indicating that 10% of Red Way’s business is coming from Omaha residents.

“We’re surprised by those numbers a little bit,” said David Haring, executive director of Lincoln Airport.

This cross-migration from Omaha was never considered — never baked into Red Way’s recipe for success.

And while it’s too early to draw hard-and-fast conclusions on what might be anecdotal evidence, for now, it’s definitely a positive, said Nick Wangler, Red Way’s president and CEO.

“We didn’t expect to see something like this,” he said. “That was never even in our discussions. It was never in our plans.”

It’s a small sample size for sure, but it might indicate the allure of a good deal, especially in a tight economy where stretching dollars — especially travel dollars — has become a priority.

Red Way has been offering a lot of low prices in the early going.

“I think we’re in a very, very cost-conscious society as far as travel goes,” Haring said. “… When Red Way is offering flights for $9 one way or $11 one way, that drives a passenger to at least give it a shot. So do I think that $11 fares are sustainable long term? No, they’re probably not.”

The introductory offers will eventually end, but Wangler can see a path where flyers are willing to drive 45 minutes in the right circumstances.

“I could certainly see where we continue to draw from that region, but that by no means is the goal,” Wangler said. “I can certainly see a sustainable 10% of the business coming from Omaha.”

Wangler said he and his staff are currently considering Red Way destinations in the winter months. And like Nashville, there could be more than one that distinguishes the Lincoln Airport from Eppley.

“I can tell you there are a couple of things that we’re looking at doing this winter where we would be offering destinations that Omaha doesn’t have,” Wangler said.

For 10% of Red Way’s early business to come from Omaha does no harm to Eppley, which served more than 4.5 million passengers in 2022, compared with less than 200,000 at the Lincoln Airport.

“It’s a drop in the bucket,” Wangler said. “… We’re never even going to be a blip on the radar for what we’re capturing. It’s simply quite surprising to see that there’s a demand that exists coming out of there, considering the depth and breadth of services they have.”

Top Journal Star photos for June 2023