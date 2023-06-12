It’s been a long week, so you decide to stop in for a pint and a Reuben sandwich at the Rathskeller Bier Haus at 45th and Farnam streets.

What you might not know is that the property is owned by the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

UNMC hasn’t given up education and research for the restaurant biz, though. The university instead leases the property to the business’s owner. Same goes for the Don & Millie’s property at 44th and Farnam, the KPTM-TV station at 46th and Farnam and the current Community Alliance headquarters at 41st and Leavenworth Streets.

All four are part of UNMC’s expanded footprint in midtown Omaha, which has added about a million square feet of building space over each of the past several decades and now stands at about 10 million square feet, including parking garages.

“It’s a big footprint and an important one we take seriously, in service to our state and community,” said Brian Spencer, executive director of campus development and real estate and campus architect for UNMC and Nebraska Medicine, its clinical partner.

Planners expect the campus to continue growing its building square footage over at least the next decade, he said, although they don’t have a stated goal.

Dr. Jeffrey Gold, UNMC’s chancellor, said the physical growth of the campus is the result of decades-long efforts by UNMC and affiliated organizations to consolidate property around what the university calls its 42nd Street campus.

That physical growth, he said, has been fueled by the growth of the organization — namely, 22 consecutive years of enrollment growth, mostly through the development of new educational programs, as well as continued growth in research funding, the addition of more clinicians, researchers and laboratories and considerable growth in inpatient and outpatient clinical care. The university, for instance, added a dermatology department about five years ago. It now includes about a dozen dermatologists. It’s seen similar growth in its physical medicine and rehabilitation department.

“It’s not about purchase it and hope that we can use it,” Gold said. “It’s purchase it with a plan to use it.”

UNMC and Nebraska Medicine together employ about 14,800 people, according to UNMC officials. Separately, Nebraska Medicine ranks No. 2 behind Offutt Air Force Base and UNMC No. 6 on the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce’s list of top 10 employers in the Omaha metro area. Last year, the university brought in $169.7 million in total research awards, an increase of 4% from the year before and the second-highest amount on record.

Gold noted, however, that land acquisition in the area is largely complete. The university and its partners may add one or two more parcels, but the goal will be to even out borders rather than to add acres. “We don’t see the need for much more,” he said.

And, with the NU system facing a $49.4 million budget shortfall in the 2023-24 fiscal year, Gold said, the university will be focused on investing its “very precious resources” in existing programs “to be sure we can maintain the quality, access and affordability of those programs” rather than on long-term growth, at least for now.

Spencer said the university is somewhat cautious about outlining the exact boundaries of its holdings. But officials have made commitments to area neighborhood associations, setting borders at 38th Avenue to the east and 48th Street to the west. It generally is trying to stay north of Leavenworth Street west of 42nd Street. Dodge Street serves as a relatively hard northern border, although the campus’s northern outline is a bit more jagged. Nebraska Medicine also owns some properties on the north end of campus.

While the university’s land acquisitions have occurred over decades and somewhat under the radar, they have become more visible with a recent groundbreaking for the approximately $65 million Catalyst project west of Saddle Creek Road on the site of the former Omaha Steel Castings facility.

Slated to open in late 2024, the 170,000-square-foot facility will serve as a home for the 40,000-square-foot UNMC Innovation Hub and include 130,000 square feet for biotech and technology startups as well as an event center, food hall and market.

Gold noted, however, that the facility itself is being developed by private developers, not the university or hospital, with the aim of enticing small and medium-sized companies to lease incubator space.

“It really is a way of bringing new economic development to the community,” he said.

A little history

Don Leuenberger, who played a key role in the university’s growth during nearly three decades as UNMC’s vice chancellor for business and finance, said that growth began under the chancellorship of Dr. Charles Andrews. He envisioned leveraging the expertise in cancer research it had gained with the help of cigarette tax dollars that the Nebraska Legislature devoted to the cause.

It gained additional steam under Dr. Harold Maurer, who appointed the first vice chancellor for research. That, and the contributions of Omaha’s donor community, accelerated the growth, Leuenberger said. It has continued under Gold.

Because the university wasn’t going into debt to construct buildings, Leuenberger said, it was able to recruit researchers worldwide. The university’s clinical program also grew, with a key factor being the merger of University and Clarkson hospitals in the mid-1990s.

By then, UNMC had become a destination for clinical services. The expansion in programming meant a lot of married graduate students on campus. Officials felt the need to halt what they saw as deterioration in midtown, he said, which helped spur the Destination Midtown and then Midtown 2050 development initiatives. The university needed parking and space for growing clinical and research programs. Clinicians needed housing in the area.

Indeed, photos of campus in the 1990s show a lot of houses on the east side of campus, many of them at the time leased by UNMC for student housing. The university bought them when they became available to have control over the land and have the space held in reserve in case it was needed, Leuenberger said.

Over time, the university built buildings on the east side of campus to house the colleges of nursing, pharmacy and medicine. It centered research facilities on the west side of campus and drug discovery and organ transplant support facilities to the south.

Spencer said the university also has tried to keep higher density and taller buildings toward the middle of campus in order to create a buffer between the campus and surrounding neighborhoods.

Jim Farho, president of the Blackstone Business Improvement District, said UNMC has been a good neighbor as it has grown and is bringing a lot of economic development to the city.

“We’re happy they’re here in the neighborhood,” he said.

Indeed, investments in the area by the university, developers and businesses have meant a lot more amenities for residents and lots more walkers, strollers and dogs out and about. Last year’s old home tour was a huge success. “We’ve done them before, but it really knocked the socks off,” he said.

John Ashford, president of the Dundee-Memorial Park Neighborhood Association, said the university has been transparent about its projects throughout the planning process, recently sharing plans for pedestrian overpasses at 39th and Leavenworth Streets and over Saddle Creek as well as for bike lanes on campus.

The plans the group has seen all show the campus gradually blending into the neighborhood. “We’re heavily in support of everything UNMC is doing down there,” he said.

Leuenberger noted that the university also has expanded programs in Lincoln, Kearney, Norfolk and Scottsbluff.

“It’s not just been there on campus,” he said. “It’s been statewide.”

Saddle Creek District

The expansion west of Saddle Creek Road, Leuenberger said, also began in the 1990s with the acquisition of the old Union Pacific Railroad lines in the area, followed by the purchase of the former Commercial Federal property, which backed up to the Child Saving Institute.

The former bank since has been demolished and the property sold to CSI in exchange for some parking lots south of Douglas Street. CSI has proposed a $46 million expansion and renovation that would nearly double the size of its existing building near 46th and Dodge Streets.

Spencer said the university now owns all of the rough triangle bounded by Farnam and Leavenworth Streets, Saddle Creek and 48th Street, except the Ace-Rent-to-Own and Russell Speeder’s Car Wash on Saddle Creek. The university recently acquired the Metro Credit Union at 414 Saddle Creek Road, which will build on the northwest corner of Farnam and Saddle Creek and lease from the university.

But property acquisition in the Saddle Creek District is largely complete, Spencer said. The university also has a letter from state environmental officials indicating that no further environmental cleanup is needed in the area.

He said plans call for the district to include space for bars, restaurants and other amenities that will serve workers as well as neighborhood residents.

Another item on his wish list: Investors interested in partnering to build laboratory space that inventors and startups could rent to test products they’re trying to bring to market. Currently, no such space exists in the city, Spencer said.

Meanwhile, work has begun on infrastructure in the area. The city is building a new intersection at 46th and Farnam Streets, which is currently closed, and will extend 46th Street south of Farnam into the Saddle Creek development. Emile Street, too, will be extended into the district. The city also plans to build a parking garage north of the Catalyst structure. Many of the stalls will be leased to UNMC.

Eventually, 48th Street will be turned to connect to Saddle Creek rather than Leavenworth. Next summer, the city will begin work to turn Leavenworth and Saddle Creek into a traditional four-way intersection with added turn lanes and pedestrian crossings.

Chaz Kline, who owns the Rathskeller, said the growth in the area is “all upside.”

The university, utility workers and construction crews all have worked to make sure customers can still access the restaurant, including putting up signs to direct them. “It’s a massive Jenga, there’s no doubt about that,” he said.

But the blending of businesses and universities isn’t unusual, he said. Other Big 10 universities all have a lot of businesses like his integrated into their campuses. “They’ve committed to us, as long as our lease is there, we’re there,” Kline said.

Up next for the area is a new administrative building on the southwest corner of Saddle Creek and Farnam. Now known as the Campus Operations & Research Excellence or CORE facility, Spencer said, it also will include some research space. Details, however, have not been finalized.

UNMC, however, is not involved in another highly visible project that may be on tap for the area around 46th and Dodge Streets. A developer has proposed a new five-story, 330-unit apartment complex southeast of 48th and Dodge Streets that would incorporate and preserve the landmark Pittman Veterinarian Building, listed at 4629 Dodge St. Several other structures in the area already have been razed.

Leavenworth Street

In April, UNMC officials announced that they planned to raze three vacant houses near 44th and Leavenworth Streets. The university purchased the properties — situated on the north side of Leavenworth Street — in 2021 to allow for possible future development opportunities.

Once the structures are razed, UNMC will create green space and some parking on the empty lots at 4412, 4408 and 4402 Leavenworth St.

Spencer said a family that wanted out of the real estate business approached the university about purchasing the houses.

“We jumped on the opportunity because it’s close to the heart of campus,” he said.

The university also owns several vacant retail storefront properties on either side of Barrett’s Barleycorn Pub & Grill and Castle Barrett on the north side of Leavenworth Street. UNMC has no immediate plans to raze those properties and will make minor investments in them to stabilize and return them to use.

Spencer said the university opted to raze the houses because it doesn’t want to be in the home rental business and the structures would have required significant investment to bring them up to current standards.

He stressed that the university typically does not use eminent domain to obtain properties. Most of the university’s acquisitions have come from willing sellers as a result of business closures or “generational turnover.” (The city, however, is seeking a narrow strip of right-of-way near the Neighber’s Bar for the reconstruction of the Leavenworth/Saddle Creek intersection.)

That was the case with the former Charlie Graham Body & Service on the northwest corner of 42nd and Leavenworth Streets, which was demolished to make way for a new entrance to the campus. Great Plains Auto Body bought the business and exchanged the Charlie Graham corner for a parking lot that UNMC owned on the southeast corner. Great Plains built a new autobody and service shop on that site.

Likewise, the university acquired some land south of Leavenworth when Kiewit Corp. decided to close a construction yard as part of its move to its new headquarters in north downtown. The property now is home to parking lots and a service center for the health system’s surgical platform.

The university’s purchase of the Community Alliance building, Spencer said, provided some of the capital the organization, which also is expanding its programs, needed to finish its new and larger headquarters. The university won’t gain possession of the building for about a year and a half and has no immediate plans for the building.

“That’s the general makeup of how so many of our deals happen,” he said.

