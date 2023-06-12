WarHorse Lincoln won't have its sports book up and running in time for next week's College World Series.

However, the casino has hired a sports book manager.

Jason Johnston, who had been the sports book manager at BetMGM, will head up WarHorse's sports betting operation.

"He's got a lot of experience and so he knows what people are interested in bet-wise," said Lynne McNally, CEO of the Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association, which is a partner in the Lincoln casino with Ho-Chunk Inc.

McNally said the casino had hoped to start offering sports betting this month, but the process is more involved than anticipated.

"It always is more complicated than you think it's going to be," she said.

Kambi Group signed an on-property sportsbook partnership with WarHorse last month, but "that's not where it stops," McNally said. There are still several steps before the process can be completed.

Kambi has to provide a secure location for the server before an accredited official can service it. After that, the software will have to be loaded into the server, but permission first must be granted by the Nebraska Racing & Gaming Commission, which requires proper notice.

"It's all for security and integrity," she said. "So I'm certainly not going to complain about it. You know, we want to have a secure game and have it be safe, so that people know when they place their bets that they're secure, their information is not going to get out.

"That's very, very important to us."

McNally said at Friday's Nebraska Racing & Gaming Commission meeting that she's hopeful sports betting will begin before the end of June.

"Our wish and desire is we are up and running in the next two weeks," she said.

In May, the commission approved a sports wagering catalog that lays out what sports bettors will be able to wager on.

It includes most of the major team sports — MLB, the NBA, the NFL — as well as a number of other pro and college sports.

Included are professional golf and tennis, professional bull riding and rodeo, and motorsports.

The list also includes a number of college sports, including football, men's and women's basketball and volleyball, but also lacrosse, water polo, swimming and field hockey.

Sports betting was approved by voters along with casino gambling in the November 2020 election, but the commission focused on getting casinos up and running first.

Sports betting rules finally went into effect at the beginning of February after Gov. Jim Pillen signed off on them.

The rules as approved by the Legislature require bets to be made in person at a casino and also do not allow people to bet on Nebraska college teams when they are playing in games in the state.

That prohibition will apply not only to the state's three Division 1 universities — Nebraska, Creighton and Omaha — but also to smaller colleges as well. Betting will be allowed on college basketball down to the Division 3 level and on college football down to the Division 2 level.