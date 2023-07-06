The Lincoln Children’s Zoo has announced the arrival of two new furry friends.

Two female cheetah cubs were born at Wildlife Safari in Oregon on May 8 and arrived in Lincoln on June 19 at 6 weeks old.

After their birth, the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Cheetah Species Survival Plan chose the Lincoln zoo as the perfect fit to become ambassadors for their species. As ambassadors, the cubs will help educate the public about wildlife conservation.

“We are excited to welcome these cubs to Lincoln Children’s Zoo and to our ambassador team,” said Evan Killeen, Lincoln Children’s Zoo CEO. “Ambassador animals are very important; they’re a great way to get people excited and engaged about vulnerable species such as cheetahs, conservation and wildlife in general.”

The two cubs are currently behind the scenes adjusting to their new surroundings, but the public will be able to see them starting Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Cheetah Chase Theater. Following the cubs’ initial appearance, guests will be able to see them daily at the theater as they become acclimated and trained for the cheetah run.

“Training the cheetah cubs to participate in the cheetah run is very enriching for them as it would be natural for their mom in the wild to be teaching them how to chase and catch prey,” said Lissa McCaffree, the zoo’s general curator.

The cheetah run is one of the many animal spectacles at the zoo where the cheetahs run a lap reaching speeds of 35 to 40 mph.

The cubs currently don’t have names, and the zookeepers identify them by their size and difference in color. The Lincoln Children’s Zoo Facebook page will provide updates on the cubs and allow a future opportunity for name suggestions.

Cheetahs are a vulnerable species and face a high risk of extinction. There are fewer than 7,100 of them in the wild, and their numbers continue to decline.

Photos: Cheetahs prepare for first show at Lincoln Children's Zoo Cheetah run Cheetah run Cheetah run Cheetah run Cheetah run Cheetah run Cheetah run Cheetah run Cheetah run Cheetah run Cheetah run Cheetah run Cheetah run Cheetah run Cheetah run Wild Safari Theater Wild Safari Theater Wild Safari Theater Wild Safari Theater Wild Safari Theater Wild Safari Theater